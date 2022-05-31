First Look at Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan in Netflix Biopic of ‘West Side Story’ Composer Produced by Scorsese and Spielberg

The first shocking images of Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in the Netflix biographical film ‘Maestro’, his new directorial effort after ‘A Star Is Born’ (2018), in which he stars with the also Oscar-nominated Carey Mulliganaccompanied by Matt Bomer Y maya hawke. Great vibes to stylish biopic within the world of Hollywood as ‘Mank’ in this first look.

The new trend of Hollywood biopics

The actor plays legendary Broadway composer Bernstein and Mulligan plays his wife Felicia Montealegre. The main producers Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielbergexude cinephilia accompanied by Kristie Macosko Krieger, Fred Berner, Amy Durning, and Bradley Cooperwho co-writes the screenplay with the Oscar-winning screenwriter of ‘Spotlight’, Josh Singer.

The drama will span more than 30 years, although Bernstein’s career would fill a miniseries, since made his directorial debut at the New York Philharmonic at the age of 25 when he had to urgently replace, with very little notice, due to the illness of a professional colleague. Bernstein did so well that his name was thrown around the next day when his feat appeared on the front page of The New York Times. He was blacklisted before being cleared of being a communist just before he composed the Oscar-nominated score for ‘The Law of Silence’ (On the Waterfront, 1954).





He was an activist in the civil rights movement and was outspoken about the Vietnam War. He is known in Hollywood for composing the soundtrack for ‘West Side Story’. But The common thread running through Cooper’s biopic is the complex story of the marriage between Bernstein and his wife.. Production began in the last few months and the film is expected to be released in 2023.