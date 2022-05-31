‘Fast X’ will return the saga to its roots, according to Tyrese Gibson

the saga of fast and furious touches its end. The end of a cinematographic era in which we have had action sequences to remember starring Vin Diesel and a thousand and one artists who have gone through the various films that put on the saga, such as Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham or John Cena, among others. Like many other films whose function is to end a long story, Fast X return fans to the first steps of the saga, to their bases, to when family and cars were all that mattered and space trips or almost science fiction sequences were left aside. Although there is no lack of that, very sure.

Tyrese Gibson has been the one who has ensured that Fast X be a return to origins, with a new video posted, of course, on Vin Diesel’s personal Instagram. The latter is becoming the central promotional axis of the film, since we have had several photos of the shooting with Jason Momoa, Brie Larson or Daniela Melchior. In any case, This is what the veteran actor has commented to reassure fans and ensure that the farewell will take into account all these years:

We return to the origins through the front door, although with a farewell flavor

“ “Fans have wanted us over the years to get back to the roots of what we know and love about Fast. We’ve heard you. And we’re doing it.”

That without a doubt, for us, means what we told you: fewer exorbitant action sequences and more focus on the drama of the characters, with the vehicles along the way. need for speed as engine and incentive for viewers. But it is inevitable that Fast X have jets and tons of action considering that we come from a ninth installment that left that high bar with John Cena as the antagonist. In addition, As this tenth film is a party of cameos, it cannot be lacking in spectacularity.