Fast and Furious 10 will start filming this summer in Portugal

action movie series Fast and furious is in the final stretch, as it plans to launch its tenth and penultimate installment in 2023. In addition to signings of big Hollywood stars, the franchise joins the list of international productions that have chosen Portugal as the setting for their recordings.

On this occasion, it will be in the Portuguese towns of Viseu (center of the country) and Vila Real (north), among others, where some scenes of this feature film will be filmed this summer, in which actors of the stature of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren Y Jason Momoa.

The tenth installment of Fast and furious will be the penultimate of this saga of action and car racing, since it is planned that Vin Diesel and company say goodbye with the eleventh tape.

Although this farewell will not mean the definitive end of fast and furious, but only the closure of its central plot, since it is planned that other titles will be launched that expand the narrative universe of these stories that have triumphed in theaters around the planet.

The previous nine films and the spin off Hobbs&Shaw (2019), starring Dwayne Johnson The rockraised around the world about 6 thousand 700 million dollars.

This international project joins other initiatives that have been recorded in Portugal, such as Damsela film by the Spanish Juan Carlos Fresnadillo starring the young British star Millie Bobby Brown; The Money Heist either The man who killed Don Quixoteby Terry Gilliam.

The link between Vin Diesel and Brie Larson

The clan of the saga has a new member: Brie Larson, who is part of the tenth installment of the franchise. Undoubtedly, the actress has had a warm reception from the cast, especially the actor who plays Dominic Toretto.

Vin Diesel welcomed the protagonist of Captain Marvel with open arms and to show his support, he shared through his Instagram account a photograph in which they appear embracing on the recording set of fast and furious 10

“There are some people you’ll meet in life… who will change you, change your family… change the world, FOREVER! #FastX”Vin Diesel wrote alongside the photo.

