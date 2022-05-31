fans celebrate their birthday and physical transformation with memes

Megan Fox turns 36 today. The actress, born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, became world famous in 2007 for her participation in the film transformers, Directed by Michael Bay. The beautiful model became a trend after her participation in the Billboard Awards, which took place this Sunday.

The also model has not only been transformed in her film career, but also at the level of her appearance, since now she looks different despite the fact that she has denied doing any retouchingyes However, specialists assure that he has undergone a series of aesthetic treatments to improve his appearance. On her lips, it was said that injections would have been made, among other modifications that have modified her face.

These changes became evident this Sunday, so many Internet users gave their opinion on the radical image of Megan Fox, which looks very different from the teenager who started in the entertainment industry.

“Literally Megan Fox who was the most beautiful woman in the world touched her face, what do we have left for the real ones?”, “Megan Fox just mutated into Veronica Castro“,” Megan Fox you were the prettiest in the universe because you had to have surgery? She is the most beautiful woman in the world, there is a lot of evidence and zero doubts,” some people said on Twitter.

WHAT HAS CHANGED IS MEGAN FOX???? I thought he was someone else — •rayén• (@_rayxn__) May 16, 2022

Upon reaching his 36 years, his before and after are very remarkable. Almost ten years have passed since his transformation began and his face has changed remarkably, he has lost the freshness of his gestures.

“I was seeing that it is Megan Fox’s birthday and I saw several photos, I took one from a long time ago and one from today. She was beautiful, I don’t know why she destroyed her face ”,“ What a mania women bring to put on those buchona lips! ”, Added other Internet users.

Megan Fox inspires memes

Megan Denise Fox is an American actress and model. Fox achieved further recognition by playing Michaela Banes in transformers, a role that earned him several nominations for the Teen Choice Awards and that he would repeat with Transformers: revenge of the fallen.

Megan Fox inspires memes. The actress and model wears a different image at 36 years old. (Photo: Twitter.)

