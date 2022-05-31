Fans assure that in these roles Dwayne Johnson could replace Johnny Depp and Will Smith

Dwayne Johnson, better known as “The Rock” is a retired professional actor and wrestler, who has reached the peak of his career in the middle of the seventh art, thanks to his participation in titles such as “The Scorpion King”, several tapes of “Fast and Furious” and, most recently, “Red Notice” and “Black Adam”.

After the situations they are going through so much Johnny Depp and Will Smith, Internet users have begun to speculate who could be the famous one who can replace Jack Sparrow in the next installment of “Pirates of the Caribbean” and the “Genie” of Aladdin.

Dwayne Johnson could replace Johnny Depp and Will Smith

The fans claim that Dwayne Johnson is the best option to reincarnate these iconic characters that marked the childhood of many and, a before and after, in these successful Disney movies.

In fact, the portal Giant Freakin Robot, ensures that Dwayne Johnson is one of the candidates in sight to perform the spin off of Pirates of the Caribbean and it is that, after the accusations by Amber Heard, It is almost a fact that Johnny Depp will not be seen again as the famous pirate.

Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of “Pirates of the Caribbean”, has already announced that two stories are in the works. A few weeks ago it was speculated that in the first we would see Margot Robbie as the protagonist and, for now, the second option is still a mystery.

However, it is every time The rumor that Dwayne Johnson is working on this film is stronger and he will have the main role.

For its part, after hitting Chris Rock During this year’s delivery of the Oscar Awards, Will Smith was banned from Hollywood and Internet users say that the role of the Genie of the lamp in “Aladdin”, could also be replaced by “The Rock”.

This because of Diseny’s people are looking for an actor who “can’t cause problems” for the studio and among the rumors, Dwayne Johnson is emerging again.

For now, The actor has not revealed any information that could confirm his participation in “Aladdin 2”, a film that is expected to be released in 2024.