Eva Longoria has a Spanish (and well-known) partner in the world of tequila

Eva Longoria has never been satisfied with being just an actress. She has also been the director, producer, activist and entrepreneur of her own brand of tequila ‘Casa del Sol’. Last year the protagonist of ‘Desperate Housewives’, she founded a company of the well-known Mexican drink, inspired by the Aztec goddess of agave, the plant with which tequila is made. Ahour, a Spanish partner has been sought, the tennis player Garbiñe Muguruza, to promote her brand.

“As a Mexican-American woman, it is always my mission to elevate women’s voices and celebrate my heritage, so that others can be inspired by the limitless genius and artistry that is rich in our communities. I am so proud to co-found a brand with authentic Mexican roots with a strong female influence,” The actress explained when she started her business, in which several Hollywood colleagues have already ventured, such as George Clooney, Dwayne ‘La Roca’ Johnson and the celebrity Kendall Jenner, among a long list of celebrities, who have found a successful business in tequila .

Eva Longoria has said that having her own brand of tequila is a tribute to her Mexican roots and the role of women during the process of making the Aztec drink.. Now the artist and businesswoman has added an unparalleled partner. The Spanish tennis player, Garbiñe Muguruza has decided to join the ‘Casa del Sol’ business. “I am very happy to be able to share this news. For a long time I have been looking for investment opportunities in projects with which I identify. ‘Casa Del Sol’ is a wonderful high-quality tequila with a meaning behind it that touches me a lot and that empowers to the women of the community who make this product in Mexico,” the tennis player wrote on her Instagram account.





After having won several titles in the world of tennis, at 28 years old, the tennis player wanted to be part of the investors of Eva Longoria, who started a campaign to find successful women like the athlete, to become part of her group of female investors. “It is not easy to find a brand that represents dynamics that concern me and women in general, such as equal opportunities and sustainability. All this combined with a surprising flavor and quality is what we are looking for with Casa del Sol”, added the renowned athlete.

“As I move forward in my tennis career, I look to leverage the relationships I have built and my passion for entrepreneurship, which I learned at home, to help grow a business like this. I am very proud of my partners and being able to invest in a company that takes advantage of a large part of my identity, and focuses on the issues that matter to me, is something very powerful”, reiterated the new Spanish partner of the actress.

With a fortune of around 80 million dollars, Eva Longoria has managed to win the affection of the Latino public in the United States, not only for her role as an actress but also as the owner of a foundation that supports Latino entrepreneurs, with whom she now provides, together with a luxury partner, with a shot of ‘Casa del Sol’ tequila.