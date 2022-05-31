Eva Espejo burst into tears, ‘Tigers confirm that I am loud’

Jessica Mendez

Monterey, NL / 05.30.2022 23:30:19





After losing the Champion of Champions against Chivas Femenil, the DT of Rayadas, Eva Espejo, assured that her team was perfect, but it “broke” in the middle of the press conference, since she could not hide the feeling she had for the departure of his physical trainer, Alba Molina.

Espejo cried before the press and although Molina’s goodbye hurts him, he joked by saying that now the Tigres can confirm that she is indeed ‘shrill’.

“I am super demanding, the first one to reflect, I am competitive and I don’t like losing, but it is part of working on this, personally I have an important duel, my physical trainer (Alba Molina) is leaving and she is a very important pillar; sorry for crying, so that the Tigers confirm that I am shrill”, said the strategist.

On the other hand, Espejo praised his players, labeled them as heroines despite failing on penalties and ensures that they will quickly have a rematch.

In addition, he considers that they cannot throw away everything they have done in the year, just for not having been champions of the Clausura League 2022 and the Champion of Champions.

“We needed to score penalties and nothing else, the team was consistent, it’s a team that has an identity, that insists over and over again… today we missed three penalties, we did everything else perfectly”.

“It would be unfair for me and for the team to throw away the football year we did, it hurts us because it would have crowned what we did… they are still heroines, they are players who play many roles,” she said.

