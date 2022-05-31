Emma Watson and best looks with loafers

Emma Watson she prefers simple looks, but with wardrobe basics that never fail in neutral colors such as white, black and beige. On this occasion, these outfits will be accompanied by the loafers most classic in the world: the black ones.

This is why we like the street style of Emma Watson, since she always has these easy-to-clone looks with clothes we all have in our wardrobes. If you still don’t buy loafersit’s time to do it because they will be a trend this year and many more.

Emma Watson proposes this look full of basics. Photo: Pinterest

In this look, Emma Watson choose your loafers black pointed toes along with a black pencil skirt, white top, beige trench coat and a large black bag. This outfit is the most classic that can help you at any time of the year, because if it’s summer you wear it without a trench coat. At halftime you can wear it with a coat and, if it is winter, with a warmer coat.

If you prefer something easy, opt for a total look in a color. Photo: Pinterest.

There is no one way to wear these loafers, but you can combine it with a total look in some color like black as he did Emma Watson. The actress wore cropped skinny jeans, a turtleneck sweater and a beige coat. In this case, the golden buckle on the loafers it gives more elegance to the look and is essential if you want to add another distinctive touch.

Loafers are also worn in summer like Emma Watson does. Photo: Pinterest.

Who said that in summer they could not be used loafers? Emma Watson test that the combination dresses more loafers it is infallible. The actress chooses her loafers black with a dress with a closed and straight neckline in white along with a black bag and sunglasses. You can choose the dress that you like the most with different styles to combine with your loafers.

Emma Watson She has already become a fan of the loafers and use them in any look. Do you already have your favorite pair?