Elon Musk’s latest idea: a Tesla restaurant in Hollywood open 24 hours a day

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla.

The establishment will have 830 square meters, two cinema screens and will allow payment in dogecoins.

“I’ll put a drive-in old school, with roller skates and a rock restaurant at one of Tesla’s new supercharger locations in Los Angeles,” he said. Elon Musk in a 2018 tweet. Four years later, this idea is close to becoming a reality. The richest man in the world has delivered the necessary documents to open an establishment in full Hollywood in which customers of the electric car brand will be able to recharge the battery of their cars.

This procedure takes place one year after the Tesla will file with the US Patent and Trademark Office an application to register a ‘T’ logo for various restaurant concepts, from drive-in to takeout.

The establishment, which will be located at 7001 Santa Monica Boulevard, will be open 24 hours a day and will have 830 square meters spread over two floors. In them there will be both indoor and terrace tables, the latter offering direct vision to two movie screens. For those who prefer to take their food home, an order collection service will also be offered.

The opening date of the restaurant is still unknown. In addition, it is still pending to receive the final authorization from the city. What he himself has advanced Musk is that it will have a futuristic setting and that it will allow payment in dogecoins, the cryptocurrency that a Shiba Inu dog uses as a pet. This digital currency is trading at $0.08, far from the $0.42 it touched in June of last year.

When this project sees the light, Musk will become part of the list of celebrities who own their own restaurant in or near Los Angeles. Ryan Gosling opened a Moroccan restaurant, Tagine, in the heart of Beverly Hills last year, and fellow actor Danny Trejo launched Trejos Tacos in 2016. For his part, the singer Moby opted in 2015 to open Little Pine, a vegan restaurant located in Silver Lake, at that time the fashionable neighborhood in the city.