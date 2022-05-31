EA announces the removal of digital content from all these games

If you have a lot of extra content from Electronic Arts, you’ll be interested to know that as of June 13, many of them will disappear from the company’s servers. As of June 13, 2022you will not be able to access game extras from Origin or the EA app.

Game extras are content that you cannot use in the game, such as wallpapers, soundtracks, or art books. These extras were offered with many of the PC titles available through EA and downloadable through Origin.

Download your EA bonus content before June 13

If you’ve purchased a non-EA game through Origin that includes extras, you’ll need to download them directly to your computer before June 13, 2022 in order to save them.

For EA games, you can download content directly from ea.com if you have not downloaded them before June 13, 2022.

These are the extras of the affected games:

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation soundtrack

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation Dawn of the Singularity PDF Book

Crysis 3 soundtrack

Darksiders soundtrack

Distrust Original Soundtrack

Distrust Wallpapers

Darksiders III soundtrack

Frostpunk Digital Art Book

Frostpunk Original Soundtrack

Hiveswap Soundtrack: Act 1

Hacknet soundtrack

Hacknet Labyrinths soundtrack

Hand of Fate 2 soundtrack

Hand of Fate Original Soundtrack

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Art Book

Kingdom Come: Deliverance soundtrack

Little Misfortune Art Book

Little Misfortune Original Soundtrack

Little Misfortune Wallpapers

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden desktop wallpapers

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden Digital Art Book

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden Digital RPG Book

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden Digital Soundtrack

Orwell Original Soundtrack

Pillars of Eternity II Deadfire Digital Guide

Pillars of Eternity II Deadfire Digital Soundtrack

Pillars of Eternity: Collector’s Book PDF

Pillars of Eternity: Digital Original Soundtrack

Pillars of Eternity: Wallpapers

Please Knock on My Door Soundtrack

Syberia 3 Digital Soundtrack

The first 20 digital exclusive pages of the upcoming Syberia 3 comic

Syberia 3 Digital Art Book

Syberia 3 Wallpaper

Sundered Original Soundtrack

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Art Book

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Soundtrack – Hearts of Stone

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Official Soundtrack

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt premium wallpapers

The Witcher 3: Blood & Wine soundtrack

This War of Mine soundtrack

Tyranny Digital Original Soundtrack

Tyranny High Resolution Digital Wallpapers

Tyranny Digital Collector’s Guide Book

Tyranny Digital Art Book

The Banner Saga soundtrack

The Banner Saga 2 soundtrack

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 art book

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 Double Sided Poster

Video of making The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 soundtrack with orchestra

Torment: Tides of Numenera soundtrack

Torment Concept Art Book: Tides of Numenera

Torment Strategy Guide: Tides of Numenera

Torment: Tides of Numenera High Resolution Wallpapers

Warhammer 40,000 Digital Art Book: Mechanicus

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus Original Soundtrack

Wasteland 2 Standard Edition Concept Art Book

Wasteland 2 Standard Edition Original Soundtrack

Affected EA Games: