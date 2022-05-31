EA announces the removal of digital content from all these games
If you have a lot of extra content from Electronic Arts, you’ll be interested to know that as of June 13, many of them will disappear from the company’s servers. As of June 13, 2022you will not be able to access game extras from Origin or the EA app.
Game extras are content that you cannot use in the game, such as wallpapers, soundtracks, or art books. These extras were offered with many of the PC titles available through EA and downloadable through Origin.
Download your EA bonus content before June 13
- If you’ve purchased a non-EA game through Origin that includes extras, you’ll need to download them directly to your computer before June 13, 2022 in order to save them.
- For EA games, you can download content directly from ea.com if you have not downloaded them before June 13, 2022.
These are the extras of the affected games:
- Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation soundtrack
- Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation Dawn of the Singularity PDF Book
- Crysis 3 soundtrack
- Darksiders soundtrack
- Distrust Original Soundtrack
- Distrust Wallpapers
- Darksiders III soundtrack
- Frostpunk Digital Art Book
- Frostpunk Original Soundtrack
- Hiveswap Soundtrack: Act 1
- Hacknet soundtrack
- Hacknet Labyrinths soundtrack
- Hand of Fate 2 soundtrack
- Hand of Fate Original Soundtrack
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Art Book
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance soundtrack
- Little Misfortune Art Book
- Little Misfortune Original Soundtrack
- Little Misfortune Wallpapers
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden desktop wallpapers
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden Digital Art Book
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden Digital RPG Book
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden Digital Soundtrack
- Orwell Original Soundtrack
- Pillars of Eternity II Deadfire Digital Guide
- Pillars of Eternity II Deadfire Digital Soundtrack
- Pillars of Eternity: Collector’s Book PDF
- Pillars of Eternity: Digital Original Soundtrack
- Pillars of Eternity: Wallpapers
- Please Knock on My Door Soundtrack
- Syberia 3 Digital Soundtrack
- The first 20 digital exclusive pages of the upcoming Syberia 3 comic
- Syberia 3 Digital Art Book
- Syberia 3 Wallpaper
- Sundered Original Soundtrack
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Art Book
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Soundtrack – Hearts of Stone
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Official Soundtrack
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt premium wallpapers
- The Witcher 3: Blood & Wine soundtrack
- This War of Mine soundtrack
- Tyranny Digital Original Soundtrack
- Tyranny High Resolution Digital Wallpapers
- Tyranny Digital Collector’s Guide Book
- Tyranny Digital Art Book
- The Banner Saga soundtrack
- The Banner Saga 2 soundtrack
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 art book
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 Double Sided Poster
- Video of making The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 soundtrack with orchestra
- Torment: Tides of Numenera soundtrack
- Torment Concept Art Book: Tides of Numenera
- Torment Strategy Guide: Tides of Numenera
- Torment: Tides of Numenera High Resolution Wallpapers
- Warhammer 40,000 Digital Art Book: Mechanicus
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus Original Soundtrack
- Wasteland 2 Standard Edition Concept Art Book
- Wasteland 2 Standard Edition Original Soundtrack
Affected EA Games:
- anthem
- Command & Conquer 3
- Command & Conquer 4
- Dragon Age Origins
- Dragon Age 2
- Dragon Age Inquisition
- Jade Empire Special Edition
- Mass Effect 2
- Mass Effect 3
- Mass Effect Andromeda
- Medal of Honor Warfighter
- Sims 4
- titan fall