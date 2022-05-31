Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter lashes out at fans who “hit” her for WWE name change

The daughter of world wrestling champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson caused a social media storm over her professional name in WWE prior to her debut.

Simone Johnson changed her name to Ava Raine on Twitter over the weekend.

But fans were quick to berate the 20-year-old for not choosing a similar name to her 10-time WWE world champion father, The Rock.

“Giving Simone Johnson, the daughter of THE ROCK, a new name doesn’t make sense,” tweeted one critic. “She will hold up (the judgment) until her debut, but if WWE doesn’t recognize that her father is The Rock, that’s ridiculous.”

But he responded by writing: “I probably sound like a broken record and I hope this is the last one I will mention, but I don’t understand why people portrayed as individuals separated by their last name are such a hot topic.



(Image: Getty Images)



“A name does not discredit the previous successes of any family.”

He added: “I could build my entire career around my dad and people would beat me anyway.”

Rising to his defense, one said, “People are completely forgetting that The Rock didn’t even start out as THE ROCK It didn’t even start out as Rocky Maivia… it started out as FLEX KAVANA for the same reason that it wanted to pave its way. and make a name for yourself. There is nothing wrong with people with individuality ”.



(Image: NBCUniversal via Getty Images)



Another said: “Why should he choose a name similar to his father’s or anyone else’s? She is his person and does not need anyone’s fame to validate his career choice “.

One added: “A Rock can crush only one opponent, but the Raine can drown them all …”

Ava Raine signed her contract with WWE in 2020 and is the fourth generation of her family to compete in the sport.



(Image: WireImage)



He follows in the footsteps of his grandfather, “Soulman” Rocky Johnson and his great grandfather “High Chief” Peter Maivia.

He is yet to make his wrestling debut after a knee injury delayed his entry into the ring, but fans speculate that the announcement of his new name suggests it may be soon.

