Dwayne Johnson dates Black Adam trailer

MADRID, May 31. (CultureLeisure) –

One of the titles DC most anticipated of the year is Black Adam. The film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra will hit theaters on October 21but first fans will be able to see a trailer It already has a release date.

Dwayne Johnsonwho embodies the superhero, announced the date via Instagram. “Black Adam’s throne. For the millions of people who know the mythology of Black Adam, they understand the meaning and power of this throne. I promised myself I wouldn’t sit on it until we shot the actual scene where Black Adam earned the right to take his holy place. His throne is a big thing. So he would always sit me on the steps and do my homework. We finally shot the iconic moment and what a great moment it was. The world premiere of the Black Adam trailer is on June 8“, wrote.

In addition, in another post, the actor dedicated some emotional words to Jaume Collet-Serra, with whom he had already worked on Jungle Cruise. “He always finds heart and soul in our stories. In 2018 we agreed do Black Adam together to create a new paradigm of antihero. Jaume said ‘let’s make Black Adam, the Dirty Harry of all superheroes and some supervillains’. A ruthless and unstoppable God who lives by a code to protect his family and people from him,” reads the post.





In addition to Johnson, they complete the cast Sarah Shahi, Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Chico Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Uli Latukefu, Bodhi Sabongui, Mo Amer, and Tang Nguyenamong others. Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani They are the authors of the script.