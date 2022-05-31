Dwayne Johnson could replace Johnny Depp in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

When Amber Heard denounced Johnny Depp, Disney he turned his back on her completely. And now that the case has turned around and it is the world that now points to Amber Heardthe mouse study has attempted to make peace with Johnnybut this has completely denied them their return both to the studio and to the role of Jack Sparrow.

This is reported by cs, who assure that after the actor made it public that he will never return to the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘, the study is now in a desperate search that does not aim to end well because the options to replace Depp they are few, and from what the rumors point out, the best they have is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

As the producer Jerry Bruckheime commented for Marca, the official replacement aims to be Dwayne Johnsonand not as a different character, but literally as Jack Sparrow. How? We do not know. Why? A lot less.

But what is a fact is that Depp won’t come back and for some reason, Disney will take advantage of his good relationship with Johnson to make use of his performance within one of the most important franchises he has ever had Disney in modern times.

And you, what do you think? It is The rock the best of options? Only time will tell!

