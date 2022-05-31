Dua Lipa in Bologna bewitches the Unipol Arena: “It’s a beautiful city”

The singer at the Unipol Arena

Dua Lipa has arrived in Bologna Saturday evening for the third Italian leg of his tour, after the two appointments in Milan. The show of the English star of Kosovar origins enchanted the Unipol Arena, where in the past years Jennifer Lopez and Katy Perry, two queens of pop of the highest level, have also performed. Shows that have left their mark on the sparkling world of songs ready to make you dance and put you in a good mood. The fabric of Dua Lipa is the same and he demonstrated it on the Bolognese stage. In the path between the parking lot and the entrance, many stand out among the public very young girls who dress like Dua Lipa – crowns on the head, long purple gloves and a pink glitter dress – but there are also many elderly people (like the writer). Several fans show off as an accessory the band worn on the forehead with the image of the artist on duty. Two years of the pandemic weren’t enough to get rid of this “item of clothing”.





A roar with every dance step The sports hall full like an egg has the effect of a teleportation in the past: curious the fact that to enter you must wear an Ffp2 mask, those who do not have it can buy it at the cash desk but no one wears it inside. However, what matters is the show starting as precise as a Swiss watch. The stage has a minimal scenography, without frills and frills, and after a video that introduces the concert the music starts in fourth place. On the one hand the band, on the other the backing singers, in the middle what will be for the whole duration the undisputed star of the show: the corps de ballet. Dua Lipa moves along with her dancers and dancers, she sings Physical, New rules, Lova again, the sound is stomach-piercing (sometimes the bass gets distorted) but the fans don’t care. They start dancing on the first note they don’t stop. And there are also those who dance with their backs to the stage, in some cases taking selfies continuously. Meanwhile Dua Lipa takes control of Unipol Arena, e when he throws an umbrella used in a ballet into the audience, the audience is already in his hands. A roar starts with every sexy movement, acrobatic hint, dance step more particular than others. “Bologna tonight there is a beautiful atmosphere – says the singer who continues – I had never been to Bologna and it is a beautiful city”.

The lobster and the skaters The band and the backing singers fill in the “gaps”, because the show includes some acts in which the scenography and the atmosphere change. In the highlight, Dua Lipa “duets” with a huge lobster. But more and more often he takes himself to the catwalk that slips from the stage between the audience. “Bologna make yourself heard”, the singer shouts and the sports hall responds unanimously, as is ecstatic by the acrobatics of two skaters twirling between the dancers. The rhythm becomes more and more sustained, hundreds of balloons fall from the ceiling, Dua Lipa brings all his stage mates to the square in the middle of the sports hall and the concert is definitively transformed into a mega disco.

The grand finale Suddenly, the giant screen overlooking the stage – which during the concert sent images of the singer, the audience and lots of visuals, such as the virtual duet with Elton John for the song Cold heart – turns into a big moon. The atmosphere is halfway between 2001 A Space Odyssey and the disco mirrorballs: planets and stars descend from above, Dua Lipa has been on stage for more than an hour when a peace flag also appears. After a couple of exciting moments they have transformed the Unipol Arena into a starry sky of mobile phones, for the encore there are two songs, one is Future nostalgia, the title track of the album that won a Grammy for best vocal pop album. It’s the grand finale, the audience knows it and enjoys it from start to finish. Dua Lipa greets and thanks. The lights go on and Unipol is still bewitched by an hour and a half of masterful pop.