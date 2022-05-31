Drake just lost over $ 230,000 on a bet

At the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Drake took home 13 awards, becoming the first artist to win so many trophies in one night. The “Best I Ever Had” singer received 47 Grammy nominations with four wins, most recently for the 2019 Best Rap Song, “God’s Plan.”

Drake | Leon Bennett / Getty Images

While the Canadian rapper is a winner when it comes to his music, his luck recently ran out when he lost more than $ 230,000 on a high-stakes bet.

Drake is no stranger to sports betting

Drake spent $ 1.3 million in Bitcoin on Rams and Odel Beckham Jr. in Super Bowl LVI https://t.co/AGe1rAqtTd – Rams Wire (@TheRamsWire) February 11, 2022

The performer of “Hotline Bling” has a history of betting large amounts of cryptocurrency on sporting events.

In 2019, Drake placed a $ 1.3 million Bitcoin bet for Odell Beckham Jr. to score a touchdown and for the Los Angeles Rams to win in Super Bowl LVI. According to Yahoo Sports, when the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23 to 20, the Degrassi: The next generation the actor won a staggering $ 2.3 million in Bitcoin.

Earlier this month, Drake wagered $ 400,000 in Bitcoin that the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lighting would win seven games in the NHL Playoff series. According to the Toronto Sun, “After Toronto lost 4-3 in extra time, Drake walked away with $ 1.2 million.”

Does Drake have a curse?

On May 22, 2022, the world-renowned rapper placed a $ 230,000 (CAD $ 300,000) bet on Stake, a cryptocurrency betting platform. His money was on Charles Leclerc to win the Spanish Grand Prix. The “Jumpman” singer posted on his Instagram account: “First bet on F1, let’s see how it goes.” Apparently, not so good.

According to Page Six, the Formula 1 driver “was leading the world championship when Drizzy made a bet.” The Ferrari ace unexpectedly lost the lead after suffering an engine failure and was unable to finish the race.

While Drake has taken defeat firmly, rumors persist online that Drake has a curse and is negatively affecting the teams and players he supports in his betting practices.

According to The Sports Geek, “The Drake Curse began when the teams the rapper supported in major sporting events lost their games.” It began in 2013 with the Miami Heat’s defeat to the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals. The “Nice for What” singer is accused of defeating the Kentucky Wildcats, the University of Alabama Crimson Tide, Serena Williams and boxer Anthony Joshua.

In March, MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal lost by unanimous decision to Colby Covington at UFC 272 after Drake wagered $ 275,000 on the fight. With 5/2 odds and Masvidal considered the underdog, the performer would have earned $ 1 million if the fighter had won.

According to the Mirror, in a post-fight press conference, after winning the bout, Covington mocked: “Let’s talk about all the money Drake lost tonight, he needs to go back to selling those shitty albums to get the money back. “. The fighter continued: “Drake you suck at sports betting!”

One of the richest rappers in the world

Drake recently signed a $ 400 million deal with Universal Music Group that includes publishing rights and a “long-term worldwide partnership.” The “Work” singer is consistently listed as one of the highest paid rappers in the industry, earning around $ 70 million annually.

Drake has sold 163 million digital singles to date, more than any other artist in history. With 26 million albums sold, he is considered the 80th best-selling musician of all time and is the third best-selling Canadian artist behind Shania Twain and Celine Dion.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Drake has an estimated net worth of $ 250 million. “Since he first achieved mainstream success, Drake has earned more than $ 430 million in his career before tax and lifestyle costs.”

With that kind of disposable income to spend, a $ 230,000 gambling loss is unlikely to set the “Money In The Grave” singer too far behind.

