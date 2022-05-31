Doctors become rappers and their songs are a success on Youtube

So far, songs have been created about the bones of the body, the femoral triangle and the Krebs Cycle, among other topics.

It is a new way of informing and arousing interest in health.

This group of rapper doctors from the Dominican Republic has received a good response from users.

The image we have of all health professionals is that they are serious and solemn people. Although many fit the bill, not all are like that. There are always some who stand out for being different both in their way of caring for patients and when expressing themselves. There is a specific group that has become known for being rapper doctors and his work is a sensation in social networks.

Music and health, a powerful relationship

In this case, music fulfills many functions within health. It is an artistic expression that drives creativity in people. Listening to a melody can generate a feeling of tranquility and relaxation in people.

Similarly, the music therapy It is a strategy that offers benefits such as improved circulation and increased concentration. It is also used for patients with conditions such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s because it helps them in their treatments.

But now it’s time to talk about some doctors who have given a new use to music. It is about rapper doctors who, through original songs, offer a new way of learning everything related to health.

The name of this group is Rap Medicine and all are originally from the Dominican Republic. In the same way, all the members have in common that they are doctors and during their search to make learning more interesting for students, they created an original way of doing it.

What topics have they made songs about?

In this case, through rhymes they have created pieces on different topics such as the bones of the body, the femoral triangle and the Krebs Cycle. In all cases, these are aspects that all young people must study during their training to become doctors.

Conventionally, all these topics are addressed in books in a serious and solemn way. Through reading and memorizing they are learned because they are necessary in professional life. But now a new way to do it has been identified.

But although the concept of rapper doctors It might seem strange, the result has been well seen by users. As an example, the songs created accumulate thousands of views on both YouTube and Spotify. The concept is divided into three categories:

Rap Medicine: In this, we present topics in the form of Raps, based on the sound learning method.

Educational Medicine: In this, the topics are presented in a traditional way, through audiovisual pedagogy.

Orientative Medicine: This is the interactive section where we will deal with historical facts of medicine, as well as popular myths and beliefs about it.

The collective has garnered positive comments and through the internet its reach is infinite. Due to the characteristics of the Internet, they reach everyone and are not limited to medical students or doctors.