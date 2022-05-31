Do you have the $50 bill from Morelos? They ask $ 500 thousand for one

A ticket that sometimes we can consider the most common because we find it similar to many others that we have seen and even used to pay in the past can make it strange for us to see that they are put up for sale in internet portals and, especially; when said paper money It is offered at high prices, very different from the figure that we usually accept as its value when you make any payment.

A site where you can commonly see publications like this, like this one in which a fifty-peso bill is promoted in 500 thousand pesos is the popular digital platform Mercado Libre Mexicoand in which it is not surprising to see that not only old coins and banknotes in its section specialized in Antiques and Collectionsbut also the most recent versions, as well as the not so new ones alike.

You probably already know or have already used the new $50 axolotl bill, which belongs to the Family G of banknotes of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) and which has been distributed since the end of last year throughout the country, generating great interest among users, who made it known on social networks how much they expected to get their copy, but if these new designs are the ones that will stay while the previous ones -coo esl from the publication of the F1 family of Banxico banknotes– they are withdrawn from circulation little by little, the latter are also attracting interest, not only from the people who collect them, but also from the people who have some of these for whom they want to make a profit by selling them online.

Have you checked your wallet yet? To make a purchase they still retain their value, but while Banxico replaces them with the new version these users are already trying to sell them more expensive. (Free Market Mexico)



It would not be time for you to have one like it in your wallet since they are still valid to be used in your transactions daily, and so while the most deteriorated pieces or the oldest varieties are separated by part of the commercial Bank under orders from the Banxico, they are being replaced with the most modern design so that it is gradually normalized.

Jose maria morelos and pavonhero of independence, was for several years the protagonist of the $50 denomination bills, until the launch of the new $200 bill where he appears next to Hidalgo first, and the presentation of the new fifty pesos with the now famous axolotl later it is that the period as holder of these bills ended.

Before made of cotton paper, and later printed on polymer to prolong its useful life, some variants have been displacing the previous ones in a gradual transition where one and the other presentations are used indistinctly until we get used to having the of the latest version. But some people speculate that they will become more rare over time and hope that numismatic collectors will be willing to pay large amounts for these notes.

Whether for not so recent pieces, or in the case of commemorative coins, Banxico supports its value at what its face value indicates, but users who make their publications at higher prices can make their offers, as well as others who handle more accessible or realistic figures. It will be the buyers who compare their options and decide which items to purchase, considering both their characteristics and the assigned price.

If you have this type of tickets and you want to put them up for sale to receive some extra incomeIt is advisable that, before publishing them with an expensive amount to try to get good profits, you consult with an expert to review your pieces and guide you on whether they are worth them so that you consider a more adequate amount that does not scare away your potential buyers.

