Disney presents trailer for the “remake” of “Pinocchio”, with Tom Hanks – Movies and TV

Disney today released the first trailer for its live-action remake of the 1940 animated classic. Pinocchioone of the most iconic films in the canon of the Walt Disney animation studios.

This new version of that film based on the classic tale of Carlo Collodi follows the same story of a carpenter who creates a child-shaped puppet that comes to life and decides to try and find a fairy to turn it into a real child.

The film is directed by Robert Zemeckisthe legendary director of films such as Who cheated on roger rabbit? (1988), Forrest Gump (1994), Castaway (2000), The polar Express (2004) or the trilogy Return to the future (1985-1990).

Tom Hanks (finch) will take on the role of the carpenter Geppetto, with Cynthia Erivo (widows), Luke Evans (Midway) and the voices of Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (The Curse of Bly Manor) as Pinocchio and Joseph Gordon-Levitt (The trial of the Chicago 7) like the cricket Jiminy.

Pinocchio It will skip theaters and will premiere exclusively on the Disney + streaming platform on September 8.

This Disney film is one of two high-profile Hollywood productions based on Pinocchio that will arrive on streaming platforms this year, along with an animated version directed by the award-winning Mexican filmmaker William of the Bullwhich Netflix will premiere in December.