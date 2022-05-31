Disney presents the first advance of ‘Pinocchio’, with Tom Hanks as Geppetto | Cinema | Entertainment

Disney has released the first trailer for Pinocchiothe live action film directed by Robert Zemeckis that will once again bring the classic to the screen. An adaptation will be released on Disney + on September 8 and features Tom Hanks in the role of Geppetto, the father of the wooden doll, whom the Blue Fairy turns into a flesh and blood child in this preview.

Pinocchio guess who will be the first remake in real image since Disney premiered Mulan in 2020, not counting the reinterpretation of 101 Dalmatians with cruel one year later. But it also means the reunion between Hanks and Zemeckis, with whom the Oscar-winning actor has already worked on Castaway Y Forrest Gump.

This advance of 1 minute and 42 seconds shows Hanks, already Geppetto as he works tirelessly, to the incessant sound of the multitude of cuckoo clocks that surround him in his workshop. Accompanied by his cat, the carpenter is polishing the details of his latest work, a wooden puppet wearing white gloves and a red breastplate.

At nightfall, he prays, with all his might, to the first star of the night so that, with his prayer, he fulfills his only wish in the world, that his greatest, achievement, the puppet you have created comes to life, since what the craftsman longs for most is a son. (AND)