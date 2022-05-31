Disney+ premieres June 2022: news

Lovers of superhero franchises are in luck this month. Not only is Disney premiering a new Marvel series, ‘Ms. Marvel ‘, but recovers all Netflix productions based on their characters. And that’s not all: we review all the news regarding series, movies and documentaries that Disney + has prepared for the month of June.

premiere series

‘Ms Marvel’

The steamroller of the Disney franchises does not stop and a few weeks after the conclusion of ‘Moon Knight’, and while ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ gives its last blows, arrives at Disney + ‘Ms. Marvel’, which swerves away from the darker atmosphere of the proposal starring Oscar Isaac. Here, a teenager, Kamala Khan, a fan of The Avengers in general and of Captain Marvel in particular, gains extraordinary powers. Based on one of the most notable Marvel comics of recent times and starring Iman Vellani.

All the Marvel series produced by Netflix

Although the Netflix logo may no longer appear anywhere, here they are, paradoxically, the best-regarded and most-loved series based on superheroes of all those that have been produced in recent years. Now Disney regains his rights to the characters, which also allows him to walk them through other movies and series, as he has already done with Daredevil and Kingpin and possibly we will see in the future. For now, here are ‘Daredevil’, ‘Jessica Jones’, ‘Iron Fist’, ‘Punisher’, ‘Luke Cage’ and ‘The Defenders’ to review.

all series of June

‘Abbott College’ (06/01)

‘Sisi’ (06/01)

‘The Collapse’ (06/01)

‘Mickey Mouse Club’ S4 (06/01)

‘Lunatic Space Chickens’ (06/01)

‘The Orville: New Horizons’ S3 (06/02)

Black-ish S8 (06/08)

‘The gallant. TV changed. He doesn’t’ (06/08)

‘Delights of destiny’ (06/08)

‘Big Sky’ T2B (06/08)

‘Ms. Marvel’ (08/06)

‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ (06/08)

‘PJ Masks’ S8 (06/08)

‘The Kardashians: An ABC News Special’ (06/10)

‘With love, Victor’ S3 (06/15)

‘Strengthening the family’ (06/15)

‘It was always me’ (06/15)

‘American Crime Story’ Season 1-3 (06/15)

‘L’Opera’ (06/15)

‘Betrayal’ (06/15)

‘Big Hero 6: The Series’ S3 (06/15)

‘BabyTv: Charlie & The Numbers’ (06/17)

‘BabyTv: Charlie & The Alphabet’ (06/17)

‘BabyTv: Charlie & The Shapes’ (06/17)

‘BabyTv: Little Lolva visits the farm’ (06/17)

‘BabyTv: Little Lola visits the city’ (06/17)

‘BabyTv: The post train’ (06/17)

‘BabyTv: Rocco’ (06/17)

‘BabyTv: Snail Trail’ (06/17)

‘BabyTv: Mona & Sketch’ (06/17)

‘BabyTv: Dino & the egg hunts’ (06/17)

‘BabyTv: The tiny bunch’ (06/17)

‘BabyTv: Ahoy pirates’ (06/17)

‘BabyTv: Stitches’ (06/17)

‘BabyTv: Toto’s Kindergarten’ (06/17)

‘BabyTv: Songs & Rhymes’ (06/17)

‘BabyTv: What a wonderful day’ (06/17)

‘BabyTv: Giggle wiggle’ (06/17)

‘BabyTv: the egg band’ (06/17)

‘Discovering Alice’ (06/22)

‘The Fix’ (06/22)

‘The Glades’ (06/22)

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Season finale (06/22)

‘Pose’ (06/22)

‘DuckTales’ S1 (06/22)

‘Only Murders in the Building’ S2 (06/22)

‘Daredevil’ (06/29)

‘Jessica Jones’ (06/29)

‘Iron Fist’ (06/29)

‘Punisher’ (06/29)

‘Luke Cage’ (06/29)

‘The Defenders’ (06/29)

‘Atlanta’ S3 (06/29)

‘Baymax!’ (06/29)

‘Butterfly’ (06/29)

‘Gomorrah’ S5 (06/29)

Movies

‘Mars‘

An absolutely stellar cast (Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain, Jeff Daniels, Kristen Wiig, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Kate Mara, Mackenzie Davis, Donald Glover, Benedict Wong) comes together in this film by Ridley Scott about a NASA astronaut who is injured in Mars who has to find a way to survive when he realizes that his rescue will not take place in the short term. Praised for its scientific rigour, the result is a believable, harrowing adventure film with a constant pulse of tension.

All the movies of June

‘Stargirl in Hollywood’ (06/03)

‘Fire Island’ (06/03)

‘Sissi’ (06/03)

‘Sissi Empress’ (06/03)

‘The fate of Sissi’ (06/03)

‘Ravenous’ (06/10)

‘Belle’ (06/10)

‘Le Divorce’ (06/10)

‘Mars’ (06/17)

‘Margaret’ (06/17)

‘The fat one was mounted’ (06/17)

‘Maximum anxiety’ (06/17)

‘Trevor: The Musical’ (06/24)

‘Patti Cake’ (06/24)

‘The dream of Joseph Lees’ (06/24)

‘Overcoming: The story of the Antetokounmpo family’ (‘Rise’) (06/24)

‘The Immortal: A Gomorrah Movie’ (06/24)

All the premiere documentaries in June