Di Maria and the knot contracted: for Ronaldo, Juve has already renounced the Growth Decree

The duration of the engagement as the central theme of the negotiations between the Juventus And Angel Di Maria. Tomorrow a key cross between the Juventus management and the entourage is scheduled Fideo, in London for Italy-Argentina: it will be a decisive summit to understand whether or not to sink, in a future that can be together, but not in the very long term. The now former Paris Saint-Germain has in fact planned to return to his homeland, and even in the Italian night he specified that he wanted to end his career with the Rosario Central shirt, the club that launched him from the youth teams to the call of Benfica in the far away 2007. For this reason too, Di Maria would like an annual contract: a solution that does not suit Juventus very much, because it would not allow them to take advantage of the tax benefits deriving from the growth decree.

What will the Lady answer? You have to understand what the plans of the Old lady: for the favorable tax regime, it is necessary to stipulate at least two-year contracts. What Juve, says radio market, has tried several times to submit to Di Maria. If the player’s idea remains this, in Turin they will have to decide whether to close anyway, and enjoy at a high price – on a net of 7 million, the difference is soon made: gross it goes from 10 to 14 per year – the swan song of an authentic star of the futbol world. An illustrious precedent, in this sense, would be: in the past Juve has already renounced the benefits deriving from the growth decree, in order to get to Cristiano Ronaldo.

The previous. The Portuguese, in fact, opted for the flat tax, which allowed him to pay 100,000 euros a year for all his foreign earnings: a choice that prevented Juventus from using the growth decree, at that point “forced” to pay the full taxes deriving from the lavish CR7 contract . Now, having made the necessary differences between the two players – however at a global level – and having said that one could still try to convince Di Maria about a two-year period, Juve is at the crossroads: compared to 2018, they have already changed course and modus operandi on their own market and contract choices. Ronaldo was the peak that followed, thanks to the pandemic, financial statements much more complicated to manage: will the bianconeri make the same choice again, or will this time the accounts and taxes impose their own logic?