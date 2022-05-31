David Strathairn performs this afternoon at Azkuna Zentroa

The American actor David Strathairn, known above all for his leading role in the film ‘Good Night and Good Luck’, which earned him an Oscar nomination, will perform this afternoon, starting at 8:00 p.m., in the Azkuna Zentroa auditorium. The interpreter stars in ‘Remember this: the lesson of Jan Karski’, written by Clark Young and Derek Goldman, and directed by the latter. Admission is free prior registration until full capacity.

The work is produced by The Laboratory for Global Performance and Politics at Georgetown University (USA). Strathairn plays Jan Karski, a member of the Polish resistance, a hero of World War II and a witness to the Holocaust. That of him only of him «of him turns this artistic proposal not only into an emotional experience but also a moral one».

Strathairn was nominated for an Oscar for best actor for playing journalist Edward R. Murrow in ‘Good Night, and Good Luck’ (2005), directed by George Clooney. He is also known for his role as deputy director of the CIA, Noah Vosen, in the movie ‘The Bourne Ultimatum’ (2007), a role that he played again in ‘The Bourne Legacy’ (2012). In addition, and among many other awards, he won an Emmy and was nominated for a Golden Globe for his role in the telefilm ‘Temple Grandin’ (2010).

‘Remember this: the lesson of Jan Karski’ is part of the artistic program of The Wellbeing Summit for Social Change, the world summit on social and community change through collective action, held in Bilbao from May 31 to 3 of June.