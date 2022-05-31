Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) will be very changed in Fast & Furious 10

The tenth installment (eleventh if you count Hobbs & Shaw) of Fast&Furious it advances in its filming after a start of production of the most eventful.

After the complications (a pandemic) to release the ninth film in the saga, the final installment, divided into two parts, promises an epic ending to the adventures of Dominic TorettoVin Diesel and his family.

However, a few days after filming began, Justin Lin left the direction of the film. For several days, the first unit was without filming a single take, until the director of The Incredible Hulk and Transporter, louis leterrierjoined as a replacement.

With all the commotion that was formed after Lin’s departure from Fast & Furious 10, Vin Diesel has tried to show normalcy on social networks, sharing photos and videos of good vibes on the set.

However, this time it is one of the new additions to the franchise, Daniela Melchiorwho has shared his change of look for the new film in the saga.

Through Instagram, Melchior has shared a collage of photos from the makeup room that compiles the tattoos that his character will have in the film.

The photos are used in the room to review and recreate the tattoos frequently without losing continuity on screen.

Daniela Melchior comes from playing Rat Hunter II (Ratcatcher II) in The Suicide Squad, the film directed by James Gunn in 2021. His performance earned him the affection of the fandom and propelled his star in the big studios.

Fast X (or Fast & Furious 10) is scheduled to be released on May 19, 2023. The second part, the eleventh, will be released, if all goes well, in early 2024.

What do you think of Daniela Melchior’s new look in Fast & Furious 10? Do you want to see where destiny leads Toretto and his family?