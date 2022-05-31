Courtney Love reveals that Johnny Depp saved her life after an overdose and took care of her daughter

The trial where they face Johnny Depp and Amber Heard It has counted throughout its almost 6 weeks of duration with a multitude of sources outside the marriage. Parallel to the testimonies given by the actors, people close to their surroundings have outlined what this abusive relationship was like.

In the same way, various stars have wanted to comment on Johnny or Amber. Some have leaned on the side of the interpreter of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ as the recent case of Eve Greenwhich said that his partner in ‘Dark Shadows’ treasured a “wonderful heart“and whose statements we show you in the video from above.

Now it was the turn of Courtney Love, the ex-wife of Kurt Cobain, who lived a near death episode next to Depp. The singer recalled that the actor saved his life after performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation after suffering an overdose.

Love has revealed that this event occurred in nineteen ninety fiveshortly after the death of the Nirvana leader, and in a club that the actor himself ran, The Viper Room: “I don’t want to judge anyone publicly. I just want to tell you that Johnny performed CPR on me in 1995 when I overdosed.”

The artist, who lived years of excesses at that time, has assured, through a video published by Jessica Reed, who is covering the trial on her Instagram, that Depp also worried about her daughter, Frances Beanwhile she battled her addictions.

“When I used crack and Frances suffered it with all the social workersJohnny wrote him a letter four-page book that he never showed me,” explained Love, who has noted that he “sent limousines to his school” to take her to the premieres of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ with her friends: “He did it a bunch of times. He reserved his own seat with his name“.

“She told me when she was 13: ‘Mom, he saved my life’“, the singer recalled about the words that her now 29-year-old daughter dedicated to Johnny Depp.





Courtney Love feels “empathy” with Amber Heard

Although the figure of Johnny Depp was important in the life of Courtney Love, the singer-songwriter wanted to be cautious and try to understand all the media pressure surrounding the trial. A) Yes, has empathized with Amber Heardwho has compared her to herself.

“I have been the most hated woman in America. I have been the most hated woman in the world before TikTok. I have a lot of empathy for what Amber must feel. Can you imagine being her?Courtney expressed. “But if you use a move for your own personal gain and abuse them, then I hope justice is served“, he remarked.

In fact, in the Instagram post where she said these words, the singer herself has qualified her statements, ensuring that she has come to feel “panic” after giving his opinion: “It was my first panic attack in years! I thought: ‘Elon is coming to destroy my taxes’“.

