Control panels in ‘Fortnite’ are hard to find

The fight between the Resistance and IO is heating up as the next Fortnite live event continues to draw closer, bringing Chapter 3, Season 2 to a close. But to help the fight, you’ll have to sneak into IO territory and cut off the power. of all control panels. But where are the control panels and how do you destroy them? This is what you should know.

Where are the control panels in ‘Fortnite’?

There are three control panels that you will need to locate in Fortnite, and unfortunately, they are a bit difficult to access. All control panels are located in the Command Cavern; There also won’t be an action indicator to destroy them when you get close to them, so you’ll have to know exactly where to look to destroy them.

The first control panel can be accessed by climbing through the vents on the north side of the area in a room that contains a bathtub full of rubber ducks and a llama head.

The second control panel is found through a vent to the left of the stairs on the south side of the base. When you enter the vent you need to go out into a room full of bunk beds and the control panel will be located in this room.

Lastly, you can get to the third panel by going up the aforementioned stairs and finding the vent on the right on the first landing. Go right until you can exit through the vent on your left into a room with game consoles and another control panel.

If you’re still having trouble finding them, look for any ventilation system access you can find, as all of the control panels are located in secret rooms that can only be found by crawling through the vents in Command Cavern.

How to destroy the control panels in ‘Fortnite’.

Destroying control panels isn’t something you can do just by interacting with them upon discovery. Instead, you’ll need to pull out one of your weapons and deal damage to them to destroy them. This can be done with your harvesting tool or any weapon you have on hand.

Once you have destroyed all three panels, you will have successfully completed the task.

