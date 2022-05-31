COMPANY / Dr. Solutions offers solutions for precision treatments in functional medicine with its medically designed nutritional supplements

Dr. Solutions Nutritional Supplements is one of the first Spanish companies that designs, manufactures and distributes in the European community under strict medical advice regarding combinations of active ingredients, their functional doses and forms of administration that ensure maximum bioavailability. of the active ingredients of nutritional supplements. These are designed for the comprehensive precision approach in functional medicine, they are gluten-free, allergen-free, NON-GMO (According to Reg. EU 1829/2003 and 1830/2003), that is, of maximum quality. Added to this, the excipients used in Dr. Solutions Nutritional Supplements are the so-called “inert excipients”, for example, rice powder or microcrystalline cellulose, not using chemical preservatives, artificial colors or flavors, making these supplements of medical design. a true precision therapeutic tool when they are properly managed and indicated by a trained medical professional, and can be prescribed in patients with food sensitivities, intolerances or malabsorption due to their excellent tolerance as they are friendly to the intestinal microbiota.

The use of nutritional supplements by doctors with a functional vision is becoming more frequent every day, due to the fact that any organism that finds itself with nutritional or micronutritional deficiencies is not only prone to suffering multiple disorders or diseases, but also the processes of adaptation are much more difficult. recovery or healing when these nutritional deficiencies are maintained during treatments. For this reason, today, any functional or integrative medical treatment that aims to achieve outstanding success will not only address the disorder in question with medical interventions, but must also rely on this cellular micronutrition to give the body the possibility of activating the mechanisms regenerative and easily and more quickly achieve recovery or cure of the disorder or disease in question.

And although they do not replace a healthy diet and habits or the practice of regular physical exercise, it is true that Dr. Solutions nutritional supplements, due to their combinations of active ingredients, their selection and the form of administration with high bioavailability , they are the perfect tool to complement a diet and a life with healthy habits, which manages to maintain the levels of micronutrients that the grandparents maintained in their village life that, today, is so longed for.