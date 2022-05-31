Chris Rock positions himself on the side of Johnny Depp: “Believe all women, except Amber Heard”

ANDhe libel trial in which the actor Johnny Depp accuses his ex-wife, also an actress Amber Heardof calling him an abuser in a controversial article in the Washington Post, is in its final stretch and will finish at the end of this month. Before knowing the sentence, Chris Rock has been the last to comment on the conflict and has not hesitated to defend the interpreter of franchises like ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ or ‘Fantastic Animals’.

It was in a monologue in London when the well-known comedian, protagonist in the last gala of the Oscars for the slap he received from Will Smithgave his particular point of view and encouraged his fans to take sides: “Believe all women except Amber Heard”.

Specifically, Chris Rock referred to one of the most controversial episodes of the trial. Apparently, Amber Heard defecated on Johnny Depp’s bed and at the trial blamed the actor’s dogs for it. “What the hell is wrong with him? She has shit on her bed. be fine, but she has not shit well. She has shit on her bed. Once you shit on someone’s bed, you’re guilty of everything … “, expressed the actor and comedian in his show.

One of the most controversial moments of his comments in London came when he referred to Amber Heard as “crazy bitch”. “Wow, and they had a relationship after this. It must be some amazing cunt… I’ve been with some crazy bitches, but damn,” he commented.

Chris Rock gets serious

More than his acid statements about the conflict between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, the actor gave his point of view and defended those he considers as “real victims” and that they deserve to be “heard”: “If everyone says they are a victim, then no one listens to the real victims. We say that the world is addicted to opiates, but no… The number one addiction in the world is attention“.

Finally, Chris Rock ended his speech with a few words that recalled the slap he received from Will Smith during the Oscars and that caused all kinds of reactions. “Anyone who says ‘words hurt’ has never been punched in the face”said.