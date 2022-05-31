Checo Pérez renewed for two more years with Red Bull

Sergio Pérez celebrated the renewal announcement after winning the Monaco Grand Prix, where he started from third place and climbed to first place.

In press release Red Bull announced that the original will remain within the team until 2024 after getting good results in his first two years with the team.

Fresh from his first victory in the Monaco Grand Prix, Oracle Red Bull Racing is pleased to announce that Sergio Perez has committed his future to the team with a two-year extension of his current contract.

in 2020 Czech enjoyed his most successful season in the Formula One with 190 points and fourth place overall in the 2021 Drivers’ Championshipa season that included victory in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and four other podiums.

Mexican Sergio Pérez extended his contract with Red Bull until 2024. @christianhorner

“For me, this has been an incredible week, winning the Monaco Grand Prix it is a dream for any driver and then to announce that I will continue with the team until 2024 makes me extremely happy. I am very proud to be a member of this team and now I feel at home”, said Checo Pérez.

“We are working very well together and my relationship with Max, on and off the track, is definitely helping us push ourselves even further. We have built tremendous momentum as a team and this season is showing it, I am excited to see where that can take us all in the future”, he added.

The head of Red Bull Christian Hornerassured that having a duo made up of Czech and Max Verstappen will give more joy and podiums to the team of Milton Keynes.

“For us, keeping up with his pace, racing ability and experience was a no-brainer and we are delighted that Czech continue racing for the team through 2024. In partnership with Max, we believe we have a driver pairing that can bring us the greatest. awards in F1”, he asserted.

In the same tenor, he assured that checko He has been very professional since he joined the team and they have worked hand in hand in a “fantastic” way.

“Since joining Oracle Red Bull Racing, Czech he has done a fantastic job. Time and time again he has shown that he is not only a terrific team player, but as his comfort level has increased, he has become a true force to be reckoned with at the sharpest end of the game. Grill. This year he has taken another step and the gap with the Max World Champion it has dropped significantly, as evidenced by his excellent pole position in Jeddah earlier this year and his wonderful victory in Monaco last weekend.