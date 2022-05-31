Chanel and Camila Cabello: separated at birth?

Chanel Terrero She has become the girl of the moment. Although when she won the ‘Benidorm Fest’ there were many who accused the festival of tongo and persecuted the artist with criticism and threats, as well as insults of all kinds that led her to end up closing her social networks for a while, now it seems that everything that has been left behind and has shown his great talent by achieving a historic third place in Eurovision.

The artist has not stopped receiving congratulations for her performanceyes, also of those who were the first to criticize them, but now seem to have forgotten the words they spoke then, and has become a phenomenon and the star of the moment.

Now everyone wants to know as much as possible about Chanel and previous works of the also actress have not ceased to come to light, such as her participation years ago in ‘Gym Tony’ or ‘El secreto de Puente Viejo’ and also many other information about her and her surroundings, including her sister, Betlem .

Chanel is enjoying her success with what will more than likely become the song of the summer, ‘SloMo’, although she also remains very focused on her work and has already announced that new projects will soon come out, including her participation in Nacho Cano’s musical ‘Malinche’ , which will premiere next September in Madrid.

But apart from everything that has to do with his professional field, the fans of the singer, dancer and actress they have discovered something that has probably left her as astonished as everyone else those who have been able to see the video that proves it, and that is that Chanel bears an incredible resemblance to one of the most successful singers in the world currently, Do you know who is this about?

CHANEL AND CAMILA CABELLO: TWINS?

Yes, if you haven’t noticed yet, you just have to enter TikTok, where a video that compares the singer of ‘SloMo’ with the ex of Shawn Mendes It has gone viral, and the resemblance between them is so surprising that they could go through sisters.

Not only the physical resemblance between the two, they are practically identicalis what has caught the attention of users of the Chinese social network, but they also have something else in common, they were both born in Cuba.

@rocioagenluq They look a lot like me. #eurovision #Chanel #camilacabello #parati? SloMo (Eurovision’s Dancebreak Edit) – Chanel

To check if the artists really look as much alike as they say on TikTok, you just have to search for the video on the platform and judge for yourself, in fact, in the images that are shown there are montages of both in similar positions and with similar gestures, and there is even an image that particularly attracts attention, the way in which they hold the microphone.

Impossible not to be surprised, don’t you think?