Champions League, whenever Real Madrid was about to come out

Of course, Mendy’s save on the line at the Bernabeu, but perhaps not everyone remembers that already in the first leg the 4-3 final was for Real Madrid the equivalent of a victory. It was already clear from the looks of Ancelotti’s players after the first ninety minutes: how many times had you seen Benzema smile slyly after losing a Champions League match?

After the first thirty minutes Manchester City had exercised such domination over the opponent that the 2-0 obtained could already be considered a tight result for Guardiola’s team. On the 26th of the first half De Bruyne recovers a high ball after winning a rebound on the trocar with Mendy, who is immediately transformed into verticalization by Bernardo Silva. Mahrez enters the box and Carvajal cannot immediately close on him to shield the pass line in the center towards Foden. The Algerian winger then decides to go alone in the goal and it is not even a bad idea because the mirror in front of him is completely open. Instead of crossing the shot, however, Mahrez unexpectedly throws hard and high at the near post, perhaps to surprise a Courtois who it was already understood was in a season of grace. The shot, however, goes out of bounds and slams violently on the outside of the net. Guardiola tries to kill him with his eyes, the fourth man invites him to calm down, smiling under his mustache.



The scene repeats itself almost identical twice from there to the end of the game. The first, at the beginning of the second half, when on a long pass from Laporte, Mahrez deceives Militao’s exit by touching the ball with his toe, enters the area and this time decides to move to shoot with the left to turn on the pole farther, like a tennis player circling the ball to hit straight. This time the shot is precise, too precise, and in fact it hits the post, which sends the ball back to the center. It is an involuntary assist for Foden who, despite finding the ball on him, still manages to direct it towards the goal, where however Carvajal has positioned himself perfectly. In a few minutes, Manchester City will still score 3-1.

More serious what happens at the 75th, with the result from a few seconds at 4-2 after the incredible shot under seven by Bernardo Silva. City continue to press high with ferocious intensity and recover the ball from the edge of the Real Madrid area. The ball is back on Mahrez’s feet who feigns a first shot with a left turn, slides it along the line on the right to get closer to the goal, up to the point where the free mirror has now been reduced to the eye of a needle. Courtois comes out for safety but Mahrez digs the ball slightly, which passes the Belgian goalkeeper and has an impossible angle towards the far post. The ball dances in front of the goal line and ends a few centimeters from the corner to the right of Courtois.



Mahrez seems to be saying to heaven: “it is not possible”. Guardiola, on the other hand, is close to Nirvana. She turns to the audience and prods him by waving her hands. A satisfied smile appears on her face, as if she feels that the game, who knows maybe even the qualification, is now on her side.