Celebrities who married their fans (and how they met)

In addition to the celebrities who married men much older than them and the Hollywood celebrities who found love with a Latin woman, there are those celebs who married fans.

Celebrities who married their fans

That’s right, the scenario that every human being imagines in his head – marrying a celebrity – became a reality for these people. Some were already famous on their own and there was no problem getting what they wanted, but there were other things of great luck that we envied – like having been the stylist of your favorite actor.

1) Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso

The actor met his wife, Luciana Barroso, when she was a waitress and they started dating in 2003. They got married in 2005 and have three children and are still one of the most stable couples in Hollywood! Matt Damon revealed to squire, “I fell in love with a citizen, not a famous actress, because attention doesn’t double, it just grows exponentially.”

2) Nicolas Cage and Alice Kim

Cando Alice was 19 years old, a well-known actor named Nicolas Cage, who happened to be one of his favorite artists. With everything and the 20-year age difference, they married in 2004, but they separated in 2016.

3) Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder

the director of photography daniel moder He is perhaps one of the most discreet husbands in all of Hollywood. He has been married for 20 years Julie Roberts, and the truth is that he was a fan of the actress since they got together in The Mexican. They married in 2002 and have three children.

4) Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink

A Jillian Fink they told him that the famous patrick dempsey she had an appointment at the beauty salon where she worked, and she obviously took it as a joke. Everything changed when he really showed up; So it took a couple of years for them to go out and they finally got married in 1999. They are still together and have three children, although on one occasion Fink did ask for a divorce but they reconciled.

5) Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman

A mutual friend introduced them in 2008, and in 2012 they said “I do” at the altar. He was a great admirer of the actress, and although it took him time to get closer to her, everything paid off in the end and now they are one of the most discreet couples in Hollywood, That, and there is the strange theory that Anne Hathaway’s husband is the reincarnation of William Shakespeare.

6) John Travolta and Kelly Preston

It was one of the most stable, long-lasting and beloved marriages in Hollywood until Kelly Preston sadly she died in 2020 from breast cancer. Still, the actress herself said that she would marry John Travolta after seeing a movie of his, and she got it: they married in 1991 and had three children.

7) Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer

The jewelry designer met her future husband on the set of Sea biscuit. So they married in 2007 and had two children, but they separated in 2016.

8) Adam Sandler and Jacqueline Titone

Adam Sandler met his wife in the movie bigdaddy, when she, an aspiring actress and model, landed a small role as a bartender. The rest was history and they got married in 2003; They have two daughters and are one of the most stable couples in Hollywood.