Celebrities have shared sexual confessions over the years

Nothing like TMI! Many stars aren’t afraid to put up with it all when they talk candidly about their sex life.

After getting married in 2013 after six years of dating, Chrissy Teigen chose to talk about her marriage and sex life with John Legend.

“We’re not crazy at all, but let’s just say we’re open to things,” the model told Cosmopolitan in 2014. “We really agree with the PDA. When we go to the restaurant, she loves it when I wear a dress so she can rub her upper thigh. I’d love to see more husbands and wives make out! “

The cookbook author then explained how the couple managed to become part of the Mile High Club.

“We were going to Thailand to see my parents, who were flying in first commercial class. We were under a blanket. We weren’t even in one of those pod things, ”she noted at the time. “I feel we should get a trophy for that.”

Miley Cyrus is also known for her honesty when it comes to her personal life. The Disney alum began dating Liam Hemsworth after they met on the set of The Last Song in 2009. They got engaged three years later and broke up the following year. Two years after the two rekindled their romance in 2016, Cyrus revealed how seeing Hemsworth go into action during the California fires made her extremely grateful.

“He got a lot of action to save the animals. We had to make sure he knew I was very, very grateful, ”the artist told Howard Stern in December 2018. He also hinted at how the two handled long distances, adding,“ That’s what FaceTime is for. Cybersex “.

Although Cyrus and Hemsworth split again in 2019, less than a year after their wedding, the singer continued to put it all on the table. While reflecting on her time as Hannah Montana, Cyrus admitted the moment she knew she had to step down from her role that made her career skyrocket.

“The moment I had sex, I thought I couldn’t put that fucking wig back on. It got weird. I felt like I had grown up, ”she explained to Elle in July 2019, noting,“ I love the way being sexual makes me feel, but I never perform for men. They shouldn’t compliment themselves thinking that the decisions I’m making in my career have something to do with their pleasure. “

Scroll down for more celebrity sex confessions over the years:

