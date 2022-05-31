Celebrities do “sordid promotion” of cryptocurrencies without revealing their financial ties

Logan Paul, a 27-year-old boxer and social media influencer, became interested in crypto last year, after some business associates told him about the world of NFTs. (Sinna Nasseri/The New York Times)

Logan Paul addressed a message to his six million followers on Twitter: he was investing “all in” in a new cryptocurrency called Dink Doink.

According to the project’s creator, Dink Doink investors would own shares of a cartoon character, giving them access to a share of the royalties if the googly-eyed figure appeared in a TV show or movie. In June of last year, Paul, a 27-year-old boxer and social media influencer, praised Dink Doink on Twitter and in a public Telegram chat, before promoting him again on his podcast, “Impaulsive.”

But by mid-July, the price of Dink Doink had fallen to a fraction of a penny, and Paul faced backlash online. In his advertising work, he had omitted a relevant detail: he was a friend of the creator of the project and they had conceived the cryptocurrency together. He had also received a large endowment of Dink Doink coins when it was released.

“I don’t know at what point the situation took an absurdly bad turn,” Paul said in an interview. “That project is from hell, I washed my hands and distanced myself from all that.”

The collapse of cryptocurrency prices has renewed scrutiny around celebrity promoters selling virtual currency to the masses. Over the course of the past year, actor Matt Damon and comedian Larry David have appeared in high-profile TV commercials advertising crypto platforms and proclaiming digital assets a can’t-miss opportunity to make money. Those ads were criticized by crypto skeptics, but were linked to mainstream companies with revenues of hundreds of millions of dollars.

Now a much more seedy form of cryptocurrency promotion has emerged on social media, where covert conflicts of interest and exaggerated claims of exorbitant profits are rampant. Influential celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather have made millions of dollars promoting specific and often shady crypto investments, encouraging their followers to buy unknown coins that lose their value almost immediately or promoting little-known collections of non-fungible tokens. unique digital files known as NFTs.

In some cases, promoters like Paul have admitted that omitted their personal or financial ties to the projects that they advertised on their online profiles, a possible violation of federal marketing laws. Even before the recent crypto market slump, a number of these influencer-backed projects suffered outright collapses, hurting amateur traders and sparking several lawsuits that could force some celebrities to compensate investors for their losses.

Kim Kardashian is facing a lawsuit from investors for having promoted an unknown cryptocurrency called EthereumMax. (Hunter Abrams/The New York Times)

“We’re seeing blatant commercialism by celebrities and other actors, who are not disinterested or unbiased at all,” said John Reed Stark, former director of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s online enforcement division. in English). “There is a lot of potential for people to be affected.”

Crypto entrepreneurs hire influencers to prop up the value of their digital currencies, hoping to stir up the kind of buzz online which, for a brief moment, made Dogecoin, a joke currency based on a meme, become one of the most valuable crypto investments.

Some promoters are not well known outside the crypto industry, but have a large following on social media, where they offer market advice interspersed with sponsored content. Others are high-profile celebrities like Kardashian, who is facing a lawsuit from investors after he advertised an unknown cryptocurrency called EthereumMax.

The sums paid to crypto promoters can be astronomical. An NFT project called Hive Investments has been recruiting influencers, with offers of up to $400,000 in compensation, according to a filing reviewed by The New York Times.

They break laws

The promotion of cryptocurrencies is in a gray area in legal terms. Under federal law, people who promote securities must publicly disclose the payments they receive for these advertisements. In 2018, Mayweather paid more than $600,000 to settle SEC charges that he failed to properly disclose the compensation he received for advertising initial coin offerings, the crypto industry equivalent of an initial public offering on Wall Street. But the rule that he violated only applies to securities, such as shares of a company, and it is not clear which crypto products fit that legal profile.

Cryptocurrency promoters could also violate Federal Trade Commission regulations, which require all advertisers to disclose whether they have a financial interest in the projects they promote.

“Businesses and social media influencers around the world consider this to be the Wild West,” said David Klein, a New York marketing standards attorney. “The laws of the old world are still in force and those guidelines must be followed. Otherwise, the regulators will knock on your door.”

Even celebrities who disclosed the payments they received for promoting cryptocurrencies have run into legal trouble. Last summer, Kardashian announced EthereumMax in an Instagram post with a short disclaimer at the bottom: “#Advertising”. Few members of the crypto industry had heard of EthereumMax, which is distinct from Ethereum, one of the most popular crypto platforms.

The announcement triggered a wave of transactions, but the price of EthereumMax soon crashed. Earlier this year, nine traders who had bought EthereumMax sued Kardashian, as well as the project’s founders and other promoters, including Mayweather and former basketball star Paul Pierce, accusing them of covering up their control over EthereumMax tokens and spreading advertisements.” misleading”.

According to the lawsuit, Pierce received more than 15 billion EthereumMax tokens in exchange for posting promotional tweets for the coin. None of the tweets cited in the lawsuit mentioned a business relationship with the creators of the token. According to the lawsuit, shortly after promoting the project, Pierce sold his tokens—apparently in an operation known as “pump and bounce,” in which he profited from urging his followers to buy the tokens and then sell them. yours at a higher price.

An attorney for Kardashian stated that the allegations in the lawsuit show “lack of merit.” Mayweather, Pierce and the project’s founders did not respond to requests for comment.

Now that cryptocurrency prices are plummeting, Investors have also turned against lower-profile influencers who post sponsored content on social media. Ben Armstrong, a crypto influencer with nearly a million Twitter followers, has a YouTube channel where he talks about market trends and promotes his pet projects. He used to charge startup founders $40,000 for a YouTube interview, but he discontinued that service this year after an influential crypto sleuth released his price list.

Some of the projects that Armstrong promoted were experimental initiatives of crypto hobbyists who soon ran into problems. In those cases, he also considered himself a victim, he said.

“They are taking advantage of influential newcomers in the crypto industry who have just risen to some popularity and are trying to figure out what they should or shouldn’t do,” he said. “It’s hard to go from 12,000 followers to 1 million in a year and make all the right decisions.”

Shortly after the collapse of Dink Doink, Paul started a collection of NFTs called CryptoZoo, which was widely derided for consisting of stock footage of animals. Paul blamed the staff helping him with the operation of the project for all of CryptoZoo’s problems. Now he is working with a new team on a crypto project called Liquid Marketplace, which uses blockchain technology to allow investors to buy fractions of physical objects.

The recent price decline of cryptocurrencies “will certainly weed out the weak,” Paul commented. But he added that he also made him reflect on some of the promotions he has done, after losing $750,000 of his own capital.

“I don’t want anyone to feel cheated by a decision they made because of something I said,” he concluded.

