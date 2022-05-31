Camila Cabello wore a dress by Mexican designer Carlos Pineda

How was the approach with your team to be the one to dress it?

It was because of his stylist, told me that he was looking for a Mexican designer since they wanted to highlight Camila’s Mexican roots. I told her my initial idea, she loved it, we worked a mood board that was polished with a huge team: both from Camila, and from the Champions League.

How was the creative process to make Camila’s dresses, what are they inspired by?

The process was enriching for me, they were direct ideas and we were inspired by a holiday in Oaxaca, a festival, and the chopped paper.

How did they manage to reach an agreement, did they work in person or was it remote?

It was super fluid, he couldn’t be in person since he was in Los Angeles and promoting his album; we had zoom and whatsapp calls. I requested the measurements perfectly and I was sending the pieces, never had to make an adjustment, everything was perfect!

What did you want to represent with the colors?

I wanted Camila to be the center, but not obvious and the typical thing that I do, like juxtaposing colors and textures. I wanted her to be super clean and for her to be the lead but also a breath of so much color.

What does it mean to you to have done all this for Camila in such an important event?

Designing her dance team for Camila and on this very special occasion represented something very great for me as an artist, but also as a designer; he gave me more confidence in myself because they loved what he was doing (still following the lines), but I really appreciate the freedom to execute everything.

What I enjoyed the most about the project was working with Camila, she is super relaxed, she loves her Latin roots, she loves the movement of the fabric and the skirts, nobody handles it like she does, it is in her blood, in that aspect we connect perfectly.

What’s next for Carlos Pineda?

There are a lot of super interesting projects coming up, things I’ve always wanted to do, but for now I can’t give many details.