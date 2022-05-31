Camila Cabello sells house in Los Angeles for 4.3 million dollars

New year, new house! Camila Cabello sold a property in Los Angeles for $4.3 million, which is $350,000 more than the original listing price. The four-bedroom home was on the show list for just nine days and received four immediate offers, according to Compass listing agent Denise Rosner. Cabello obtained the house in 2019 for the price of 3,375 million dollars.

The “Havana” singer converted one of the bedrooms into a recording studio, Rosner said. Scott Moore of Douglas Elliman, who represented the buyer, declined to identify his client. He said the buyer is in finance, not the music industry, and will convert the recording studio into a theater. See photos of the house HERE.

The buyer looked at 40 to 50 properties before closing on Cabello’s, Moore said. “Of all the properties we looked at, this was the one that resonated the most,” explained the real estate agent. “The character, charm and energy of the house, compared to everything else we saw, is what took the cake.” Built in the 1970s and surrounded by trees, the roughly 3,500-square-foot home sits on the Sunset Strip in the Hollywood Hills, according to Rosner.

Camila Cabello gives a song to the White House

Amid the house negotiation, Camila Cabello joined a star-studded roster of artists for PBS’s “In Performance at The White House: Spirit of the Season,” bringing a full mariachi for her rendition of “I’ I’ll Be Home for Christmas”. Julia Garner and Jill Biden introduced Cabello, 24, for her performance from the Grand Lobby as the star sported an all-red jumpsuit and matching gloves.

“Such an incredible honor to perform at the White House again,” Cabello tweeted with a clip of her rendition of Big Crosby’s 1943 classic. “Wishing you all a wonderful holiday with your loved ones 🥰.” Other artists included Eric Church, Jonas Brothers, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, along with Andrea Bocelli and his children Matteo and Virginia.