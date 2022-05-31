Camila Cabello has the ideal casual look for summer with a minidress and chunky white sneakers – New Woman

Following his spirited opening act in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday 28 May, Camila Hair decided to take a well-deserved vacation Europe.

Accompanied by her parents Alejandro Cabello and Sinuhe Estrabaothe famous proudly left France after her historic presentation at the Stade de France in Paris headed for Italy.

Through her social networks, the 25-year-old singer has shared glimpses of this family trip to Ravello, its walks and also the looks that he has created to tour the population.

Between the outfits that he has worn during the summer getaway, the star included a look monochrome ideal for the summer with which she became a summer style muse.

Camila Cabello conquers the street style italian in a casual-chic outfit

Through her Instagram profile, the Cuban artist published this Monday, May 30, a series of photos of his time in the dreamy Italian town exuding style and good attitude.

Among the shared images, Cabello included a couple in which she appears looking sensational in a casual style all white perfect to be the most chic in the summer.

In these postcards, taken at the foot of some white stairs surrounded by different plants, Camila poses amusedly sheathed in a crisp linen minidress from Chelsea & Violet.

Perfectly encapsulating the essence of summer, the clean and romantic design featured short puff sleeves, a tiered flared skirt and wide neckline.

The celebrity combined it with the famous beige knit cardigan with embroidered lilac stars in the elbow area Taylor Swift launched with the premiere of his album Folklore in 2020.

Camila Cabello wasted beauty in this total white look | Instagram: @camila_cabello

He also finished off with a couple of sneakers chunky by Off White with which she not only stayed comfortable without losing style, but also added centimeters to her 1.57 m figure.

Regarding plugins, the interpreter of Bam Bam upped her fashion ante with gold jewelry pieces and a mini white patent leather bag from Cult Gaia.

Finally, the protagonist of cinderella completed the monochrome ensemble with a beauty look effortlessshowing off her long hair tied in a low tail and her face free of makeup.

“I love you Italy”, wrote the Latin pop diva at the bottom of the portraits that immediately unleashed the furor among her more than 60 million followers in the social network.

“Beautifull“, “Goddess”, “You look absolutely stunning and that white dress is to die for.” and “You look good and happy” are some compliments he received from his fans in the comments.