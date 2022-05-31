Britney Spears shows a nice moment with a girl in Mexico: VIDEO

After the unfortunate episode of the loss of her baby, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari They decided to vacation on Mexican beaches. It was here that she had a nice encounter, well It seems that he fell in love with a girl in Mexico.

During his stay in Mexican territory, the emotional video was shared through the singer’s social networks. It seems that maternal love increased in Britney, and shows her instinct to the surface with the moment she had with the little girl.

The story with a girl in Mexico

Through her social networks, the pop princess spread the brief coexistence through an Instagram story. Despite her recent loss, the artist maintains her smile as we can see, or perhaps that fact gave her a moment of happiness.

In the words of Sam Asghari’s fiancee, the little girl extended her arms to her when she saw her, to which the singer could not resist. It was only an instant, but certainly quite beautiful.

“It was so weird… he looked at me from afar and I had to get closer… I stood there and then she spread her arms […] I kissed her and instantly fell in love,” Britney said.

Britney Spears and her fiance lose their baby

Through a statement Britney and her partner announced the sad news on May 14. The couple would have been barely a month pregnant when suddenly they shared to their followers the loss of their baby.

The excitement made Britney and Sam Asghari rush to make the announcement of becoming parents together. “Maybe we should have waited to share the news of the pregnancy until we were further along, but we were too excited to share the good news,” they said.

The stay on the beaches of Cancun made Britney Spears and Sam Asghari forget a little about what happened a couple of days ago. The meeting with the little girl in Mexico made him spend a pleasant moment as we saw it in the video. Cheer up Britney!