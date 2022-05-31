Britney Spears earns a millionaire amount for selling her biography

Britney Spears He is one of the best-known personalities and, at the same time, the most controversial. Her performance as a singer, coupled with her turbulent private life, could bring him many benefits.

The artist will review her life in a book that publishers were already raffling off. Spears will add a significant economic amount for making her life public.

The editorial Simon & Schuster reached an agreement with the singer, who received several offers. So I revealed Page Yesx, who will pay many millions of dollars for the rights to the book.

Until 15 million dollars get into Britney Spears. A high amount and rarely seen by this type of publication. Although the life of the born in McComb may deserve it.

Britney, in addition to standing out for her multifaceted character in the world of industry, began her career as an actress early, before venturing into the world of music.

His recent family problems, derived from the custody of his father, monopolized the news in recent months. Although there are several controversies that have accompanied Spears during her career.

Her relationship with Justin Timberlake, her fleeting marriage in Las Vegas, problems with alcohol...the life of the artist has endless experiences that will be told in the first person.