Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were seen on vacation in Cancun

The singer Britney Spears she enjoys her life and pregnancy does not make her rest. Some images released by TMZ show to the Princess of pop and your partner Sam Asghari vacationing in Cancun.

Agency photos. back grid they show how the couple is on the beach on jet skis. According to the American portal, the interpreter of Toxic and her boyfriend were seen on a walk on the sand on Monday.

At all times the singer wore a white shirt and her face mask. In the case of the water vehicle, she also used a life jacket, preventing her from seeing an increase in her belly due to pregnancy.

Britney Spears shared a video in which she showed how she enjoyed the nights in mexico. She and Sam Asghari were in the middle of the beach with a bonfire and even enjoyed some mariachi music.

It was last month when the interpreter of Oops!… I Did It Again revealed that she took a pregnancy test and discovered that she was expecting a new baby.

At that time, the singer announced that she would go out on the street less to avoid paparazzi photographs and commented that in her two previous pregnancies she suffered from perinatal depression.

The singer has two children, one 15 and the other 16, from her previous marriage to kevin federline. Being a mother again was a dream that she had but she could not achieve due to the guardianship that her father exercised for 13 years.