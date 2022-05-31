Billie Eilish and Matthew Tyler Vorce break up with rumors of cheating

Ads

Looks like Matthew Tyler Vorce is the “bad boy” now.

Vorce confirmed Tuesday that he and Billie Eilish broke up amid rumors circulating on social media that he cheated on her.

“Nobody betrayed anyone,” he posted on his Instagram story. “Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the Internet is dangerous ”.

The actor also responded to Eilish Stans who flooded her Instagram with cruel and accusatory comments, writing about her story in a movie post for “Men”, “The fact that thousands of people take time out of their day. to write the most heinous things about someone who will never know that posts are the most cowardly thing you can do.

“Live your life,” he added.

Eilish did not publicly comment on the split, and the singer’s reps did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

The now ex-couple had been dating since last spring. Getty Images for The Met Museum /

Page Six posted exclusive photos of singer “Happier Than Ever”, 20, and Vorce, 30, cuddling each other during a coffee outing in April 2021. Vorce’s attachment to Eilish meant he was scrutinized by his fans, which led to his racist social media posts resurfacing. Soon after, he apologized for the comments.

“I want to apologize for the things I’ve written on social media in the past. The language I used was offensive and irresponsible and I understand how offensive those words are, ”he wrote in June 2021.“ Whether it was a text, a quote or just me being stupid, it doesn’t matter.

“Nobody betrayed anyone,” Vorce said on social media.corduroygraham / Instagram

“I am ashamed and deeply sorry to have used them in any context. It’s not the way I grew up and it’s not what I stand for, ”she continued. “I shouldn’t have used this language in the first place and I won’t use it anymore. I’m so sorry for the pain I’ve caused ”.

He concluded: “I take full responsibility and continue to hold myself accountable for my actions.”

