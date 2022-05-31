because the stars are inspired by the past

After wearing two historic Marilyn Monroe dresses, Kim Kardashian is now inspired by Monica Bellucci’s sensual style, in a great nostalgia operation.

photo via Instagram @kimkardashian

Just a few weeks ago Kim Kardashian drove the Met Gala crazy with a Marilyn Monroe dress, literally stepping into the shoes of the diva par excellence. During the Italian vacation for the wedding of his sister Kourtney Kardashian, however, he built her looks inspired by Sweet life and Italian sensuality, thanks to Dolce & Gabbana’s baroque dresses. The latest look sported in Portofino, a velvet corset, reveals its new style icon: the actress Monica Bellucci!

Kim Kardashian with Monica Bellucci’s corset

Kim Kardashian spent several days in Portofino with her family to celebrate her sister Kourtney’s wedding with musician Travis Barker. The entire reception was “branded” by Dolce & Gabbana: the two designers created the wedding dress and dressed the entire Kendall-Jenner family before, during and after the ceremony. Among the various looks sported by the star of the homonymous reality there is one that has attracted the attention of fans: Kim Kardashian poses in a burgundy velvet corset worn over a black catsuit. Regardless of the spring heat, she also added a velvet coat that fell softly over her shoulders. The look comes straight from the Maison’s archives and has already been worn by Monica Bellucci. To confess the inspiration was Kim herself, who among the various photos posted on Instagram shared the original shot of the Italian actress.

Monica Bellucci in Dolce & Gabbana (photo via Instagram @kimkardashian)

The stars are nostalgic for the past

First Marilyn Monroe, then Monica Bellucci: why Kim Kardashian, one of the protagonists of the pop culture of the 1910s, constantly looks back? The phenomenon is actually very widespread: let’s think about Lana del Reywho introduced the bouffant hair of Priscilla Presleyoa Zendaya, which often mentions iconic looks on the red carpet. From Cher’s yellow dress – just to give a couple of examples – to Sharon Stone’s white shirt at the 2022 Oscars. Not to mention the triumph of vintage dresses on the red carpet, from Bella Hadid as far as Chiara Ferragni. In confused times, focusing on nostalgia is a winning card: you risk little and you get a lot. But net of tributes and quotes, when will we start defining the aesthetics of the 1920s?