Baz Luhrmann and his movies (including Elvis), from best to worst

The first film of Baz Luhrman it was an adaptation of Shakespeare’s most famous play, and with that he made it very clear that he wasn’t going to play it traditional, safe or subtle, but that his style was going to be brilliant, outrageous and impossible to ignore.

The movies of Luhrmann They are huge productions, full of color and music, with great actors and imposing sets, all to create a sense of grandeur that works perfectly with the kind of stories he likes to tell, always with a touch of drama, tragedy and fatalism.

Now the director surprised Cannes with a new film about the life of Elvis Presley, that has received the support of the family and good reviews for its costumes, performances and photography, and is a piece that fits perfectly well in the puzzle that the Australian-born director has not finished putting together.

His list of projects (feature films) as a director may not be long, but it is impressive and it will surely get better.

The top 5 Baz Luhrmann movies, from best to worst

Romeo + Juliet

The first film of Luhrmann as a director he set the tone for his style. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes, this film became an icon of fashion and camp style and a cult classic, telling a modern version of the story of two teenagers in love who must deal with the rivalry of their families. It is said that Danes and DiCaprio did not get along at all, but Luhrmann did a great job of hiding it and the result is perfect.

Elvis