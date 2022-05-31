Azealia Banks: the controversies she has had with other celebrities

Azealia Banks has made a name more for his online fights than for his musical abilities. Although the singer has an enriching musical repertoire for many, unfortunately, all that talent is often overshadowed by her constant controversies.

The singer describes herself as a very frank person and assures that despite the fact that this has brought her problems, she will not change her way of expressing herself and many netizens who witness his fights have commented that although he can go too far sometimesThey find something admirable in someone who says exactly what is on their mind at all times. For its part, there are those who do not agree on the way in which the singer faces these situations that she herself provokes.

Most of her altercations took place on Twitter, where she has been banned multiple times for violating the platform’s rules. AHere we list the celebrities who have had some altercation with Azealia Banks:

Iggy Azalea

Azealia Banks and Iggy Azalea have a decade-long history of public feuds. It all started in 2011, when Banks tweeted: “I once wrote a song called ‘Barbie S***’ but Nicki Minaj blew up like the following week so I deleted it lololz. Felt cheesy. Also wrote a song called P -*-$-$-And before Iggy Azalea.”

Azalea replied that it wasn’t about who did it first, but who did it better, and that’s how their feud was born. When Iggy Azalea released her album The New Classic, many speculated that the title was aimed at Banks. Later when Azalea appeared on the cover of the magazine XXL, Banks could not hide his outrage commenting that how could they support a white woman who called herself a “runaway slave mistress”, so she disapproved of Iggy being on the cover. Banks continued these comments to Azalea several more times after this, most notably when Azalea did not show up to the Black Lives Matter protests, despite her use of black culture in branding him. The strongest was when Banks expressed his support for Azalea’s suicidal thoughts.

King’s wool

In October 2018, Azealia Banks and Lana Del Rey had a fight on Twitter, due to comments that Del Rey made about Kanye West when he was supporting Donald Trump’s campaign, calling him “narcissistic”. Azealia Banks tweeted her outrage at Del Rey’s comments, accusing her of hypocrisy and selective alliance. “Wow okay Lana this would be nice if you were consistent with your outrage and refused to collaborate with ASAP Rocky who has also physically assaulted women,” Banks tweeted. “To me, this looks like the typical white woman using a weakened target to ‘pretend’ to be an ally.”

Del Rey quickly replied, “You know the address. Stop at any time. Say that to my face. But if I were you, I wouldn’t do it”, for her part, Banks replied that he would sue her for trying to threaten her.

Zayn Malik

In 2016 Azealia Banks attacked former One Direction member Zayn Malik through his Instagram account. The singer used racist and homophobic language to accuse Malik of copying her own work in his video. Like I Would: “Damn Zayn is driving me crazy” he wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of his video. Malik responded on Twitter asking her why she said nasty things about him when he didn’t even talk about her to which Banks annoyed at her responded with insults: “USA! HE’S ABOUT TO TEACH YOU WHO NOT TO FUCK WITH!!” Banks began to racially insult him, claiming that he only met a race quota in the One Direction group and attacked his Pakistani ancestry, finally apologizing five months after the incident.

Skai Jackson

Skai Jackson, then 14, was so shocked by the fight she had with Zayn that she expressed her feelings by tweeting that Banks needed to calm down a bit. Banks responded by attacking the young Jackson. The two fought over everything from status to Jackson’s career at Disney where Banks said Jackson was “just another black girl getting kicked off the Disney conveyor belt” and mocked her for being “a meme.” For her part, Jackson stood her ground during the fight and defended Malik. “A meme with 2.3 million followers on Instagram. My memes are more relevant than you, now that’s sad. Now bye-bye Twitter troll,” she concluded, to which Banks no longer responded.

Cardi-B

It is known that Cardi B has also had the attention of the press on her due to controversies that have seen her involved and Azealia Banks was no exception. Banks attacked Cardi B in an interview with The Breakfast Club, criticizing the rapper for the way she spoke and how she presented herself. For your part Cardi B defended herself on Instagram: “I’m from the neighborhood, I speak as I speak, I am as I am, I did not choose to be famous, people choose me.” Cardi later accused Banks of bleaching her skin before stating that he refuses to apologize for who he is. Banks responded in a series of tweets calling her a “weapon against Black women’s consciousness and culture.”

Nicki Minaj

In September 2021, Nicki Minaj received tons of criticism online for her COVID-19 vaccine fears. Many accused her of using fake news to justify her anti-vaccine stance and of course, Azealia Banks also felt the need to share her grain of sand accusing her of being incoherent in questioning what the vaccines contain but without questioning the surgical processes to increase some part of the body: “For so many black women who have died or had their legs amputated or body parts amputated due to black market butt injections, why doesn’t Nicki Minaj question that?” She also pointed out that Minaj uses illicit substances such as cocaine, so it seemed incoherent to her that she was more concerned about what was in a vaccine.

Rihanna

Their feud began when Rihanna responded to news that then-President Donald Trump had passed an executive order barring immigrants from seven countries from entering the United States. Banks, who was a tentative Trump supporter, responded viciously in some now-deleted tweets, directed both at Rihanna and all ban opponents in general. “Nope. This is all stupid and wrong. Is she American? Can she even vote for her?” Azealia Banks tweeted. Rihanna only responded by mocking Banks’ troll attempts and claiming that all of her fights are the equivalent of someone “screaming in an empty room.”

AG