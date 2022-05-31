Anne Hathaway Joins Zendaya in Her Most Brilliant Debut

The Cannes Film Festival in its 75th edition is leaving us great moments. In addition to his anecdotesthe streets of this town on the Côte d’Azur are leaving us very inspiring outfits through the trends of the moment. And what about its main red carpet beyond its parties? There, the lookazos do not stop happening day after day (until next May 28, when it will close). Among the most liked fashion bets, the choice of Anne Hathaway. The American actress attended the premiere of Armageddon Time with an Armani Privé design that was bathed in sequins. Nevertheless, If something especially caught the eye, it was her jewelry..

During this presentation, Anne Hathaway was shown to the whole world as the new ambassador of the firm Bvlgari. In addition, on the occasion of this outstanding new role, the protagonist of The Devil Wears Prada had the honor of showing the collection Bulgari Eden, The Garden of Wonders in world premiere with the necklace Mediterranean Reverie which featured a 107.15-carat cushion-cut sapphire from Sri Lanka and a chain that combined platinum, baguette-cut sapphires and diamonds in various cut types. A jewel that was accompanied by a matching ring with an 18.12 carat oval sapphire also from Sri Lanka.

Now, Anne Hathaway goes one step further in her relationship with the Roman jewelery house and presents her first collection with it. Specifically, the Hollywood star debuts as one of the protagonists of the Unexpected Wonders campaign for 2022. Facing the goal of Dan Jackson photographer (as does Zendaya, one of her partners in this new project), we can see her wearing pieces of High Jewelry, from the range Serpentine or from the collection Divas’ Dream.

Among the creations she wears, we can see her with a fabulous High Jewelry emerald and diamond necklace. It’s all about the design Tribute to Paris (a tribute to the French capital seen from the perspective of Rome) that was worn for the first time Julianne Moore on the red carpet from Cannes. This jewel belongs to the new collection of the firm Eden The Garden of Wonderswhich is inspired by the emerald as the main gem.

The brilliance of Bvlgari in Cannes

At the Cannes Film Festival, Bvlgari has earned a privileged niche among the stars who want their looks to dazzle fabulously. In addition to Anne Hathaway or Julianne Moore, they are many guests who have relied on the pieces of the Roman house to complete your outfits. In this way, we can recruit Naomi Campbell. The ’90s supermodel caused a sensation at the film competition with two dazzling pieces.

During the presentation of the film Decision To Leave and along with low-cut valentino feather dressNaomi Campbell wore just one day after her 52nd birthday the necklace Serpenti Ocean Treasure. It is a creation that pays homage to the “natural elements [como las profundidades marinas] and its power to generate beauty”. has an impressive 61.30 carat drop shaped sapphire from Sri Lanka hanging from the mouth of a serpent emerging from an intertwined choker. She accompanied him from ring Serpenti Ocean Treasure matching. In it, you can admire an 8.02-carat antique cushion sapphire from Sri Lanka in a platinum setting.

The ’90s supermodel and Bvlgari tandem, however, have not been exclusive to Naomi Campbell. For example, we have also been able to see Carla Bruni with impressive pieces of the Roman house. Thus, during the premiere of Triangle of Sadnesswho was also the first lady of France wore a vibrant multicolored necklace, model Fantasy Color, which was accompanied by the contrasting shades of kunzite (up to five we can see), tourmalines, rubellites and the elements of chrysoprase from Paraiba. Pieces that are linked like a wave. She accompanied him with a cocktail ring type bouquet matching. It features a 10.95-carat cushion-cut brilliant-cut rubellite in a setting adorned with amethysts and pavé diamonds.

Equally, Carla Bruni He was also at the presentation of the film Forever Young. Another chance she trusted Bvlgari pieces to complete your style. Specifically, she wore a high jewelry necklace in platinum with one 18.88-carat pear diamond, 30 12.34-carat pear diamonds, 47 round brilliant-cut diamonds and pavé diamonds (9.60 carats). She combined it with a high jewelry ring in platinum with a 4.01-carat round brilliant-cut diamond, 18 0.60-carat fancy-cut diamonds, 4 0.55-carat marquise-cut diamonds and 0.62-carat pavé diamonds.