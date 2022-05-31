An increasingly necessary sustainability

The new trends that are now more and more frequent push us to the continuous purchase of new garments. Until recently it was thought that the problem was the available budget, without considering the environmental impact that a single trousers could have. Fast fashion has only worsened the situation, in the last 20 years sales in the clothing sector have increased by 400%, with an average of 60% more per person, at the same time the average life of each dress is more than halved.

In fact, many companies have changed direction towards a more conscious production, otherwise they have created initiatives to protect the environment.

Among these we find Brunello Cucinelli who announces the collaboration with the Fashion Task Force chaired by Federico Marchetti (founder of Yoox Net-a-porter Group), and designed by His Royal Highness the Prince Charles. The Prince of Wales has always paid great attention to the issue of sustainability, in 2020 he launched the Sustainable Markets Initiative, a project that aims to redirect fashion towards a greener future.

This new Task Force aims to produce positive effects on nature with a certain focus on the workflows dedicated to regenerative agriculture and in financially supporting the Himalayan Regenerative Fashion Living Lab project. The latter aims to restore harmony with nature and the environment among the small local communities of some areas of the Himalayas and at the same time to create value chains in fashion that are sustainable. Specifically, traditional craft and textile skills will be recovered in order to improve the local economies of cashmere, cotton and silk.

S.hawn Mendes becomes the face of Tommy Hilfiger’s summer campaign Classic Reborn. The global partnership «Play it Forward» hides various initiatives in the drawer: during Wonder: The World Tour of Shawn, the singer will sport custom Hilfiger looks; showing us that even in the music sector there is a lot to improve, the US fashion house will donate a million dollars to offset the environmental impact of the world tour; finally, in spring 2023 a new capsule collection designed together will be launched where the protagonists will be recycled materials and garments revisited with a circular design. Classic Reborn relaunches the brand’s classic garments dating back to 1985, this time produced with more sustainable materials. Paying homage to the musical history of the brand, a video was made showing Shawn playing the guitar while singing a cover of Bruce Springsteen Dancing in the Darkdance-rock anthem of the mid-eighties.

With the arrival of World Ocean Day on June 8th, Adidas and Parley for the Oceans are back to collaborate by calling back sportsmen to transform their training into something more! Run For The Oceans is a global movement born in 2017 to raise awareness among future generations of the threat of marine pollution caused by plastics. Parley will be committed to cleaning coasts, beaches and remote islands of waste equivalent to the weight of a plastic bottle for every 10 minutes of activity, from running, to tennis, to football. To participate, just register and download the application that will record the sporting activity carried out from 23 May to 8 June. Katja Schreiber, Senior Vice President of Sustainability at adidas, said, “Time is not on our side in the race to eliminate plastic waste. That is why we need to press the accelerator even harder and act as targeted as possible. Since this is a problem that affects an entire industry, equally broad solutions are needed, because sustainability is a team effort. By calling on the community of athletes, we can inspire a concrete intervention against plastic waste, ensuring participants an experience in which their actions and their passion for movement can really help clean up the oceans. It is important that the commitments of our brand reflect the situation we are facing and that is why we have set the ambitious goal of replacing virgin polyester with recycled polyester in our products whenever possible ”.

Tezenis, the Italian underwear and beachwear brand, is also committed to initiatives in support of the local area. He recently accepted Legambiente’s proposal, organizing a corporate volunteer day with the aim of cleaning the banks of the Adige river, in San Giovanni Lupatoto. The exercise does not have the sole objective of helping the environment, but also of involving its collaborators to team up on common goals and ideas.