America loses millions of dollars because of Betis

America was able to enter several million for reinforcements thanks to Guido Rodríguez, but Betis got in the way of the negotiation.

For this market, large additions are expected from America, especially in attack, where several interesting names sound. And since everything moves with money, the Eagles could receive several million with a possible sale of Guido Rodriguezbut Betis He interjected with a resounding refusal.

It turns out that the great season that the Argentine contention gave in Spain made the most renowned clubs begin to notice him. For that reason, the Verdiblancos decided to put a 80 million dollar clause for anyone who wants to acquire the services of the South American.

In recent days, the Atlético de Madrid launched an offer by the 28-year-old midfielder who ranges between €30 million. With this price, those from Coapa could have entered seven million dollars, but this remained a mere assumption since the Sevillian board rejected the offer, according to information from the Spanish media.

Betis does not intend to lower its economic expectations, so a juicy offer should arrive for Guido Rodríguez to leave for the next season. It should be noted that the cream-blues still own 20% of the rights of the Argentine (he had 30% but gave up 10% when the player reached 75 games played in the Old Continent).

Now we have to wait to see if a better offer for Guido arrives in the coming days or weeks. Meanwhile, America will have to take money out of its coffers to reinforce the campus, although nobody can deny that a few million would fall wonderfully for sign Julián Quiñones or Gustavo del Preteelements that draw a lot of attention in the nest.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Águilas Monumental allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!