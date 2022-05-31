Amber Heard’s viral video where she speaks fluent Spanish that surprised by incredible detail

In the midst of the last instance of the trial between Johnny Depp Y AmberHeard, a video came to light in which she speaks perfect Spanish. In the clip she is seen during an interview for a media outlet in Spain, where she is also She expressed her concern about the gender violence suffered by many women inside and outside of Hollywood. In a matter of hours, the material went viral due to the context of the situation that is being experienced these days in a court in Virginia, United States, where the testimonies and arguments phase is being carried out for the litigation that the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean.

The interview took place during the promotions that the actress of Aquaman gave the journalist Rosa Gamazo for a Spanish medium. At the beginning of the clip, the actress praised the communicator’s clothing and even asked her where she had acquired her garment, in an attempt to break the ice. “That always happened to me, with you too? Because every time I see a woman I stop her and ask her ‘where did you buy this dress or shirt? They always have the same answer. There are two places, the same, ”she indicated upon hearing the name of the site.

Continuing with the required interview, the actress stated that what had most caught her attention in making the film with Jason Momoa it had been her role as a warrior. “It is incredible. For me, as a woman for what I do with my professional and private life. It is something important, because it’s being part of the change and I can’t escape the reality that this system is broken. It’s horrible, because of the issue of representing women and I wanted and wanted to be part of the change in this way,” he asserted about his role as “Mera” in the film. “This role is fun and the movie is going to be enjoyed by everyone, but, apart from that, this role of Mera is incredible”, he pointed out.

Amber Heard speaking in Spanish about domestic violence

By then and for a marketing issue, the protagonist of the material directed by james wan He stated that he felt very identified with his role and his character. “Mera is a princess, but a fierce warrior. She is a woman of arms to take. Strong, smart that drives the whole story. And I love that it has a very important part inside, that is very independent. She has agency and action and always does what she thinks is best. and fight for what is right. I love that,” she stated.

After the interviewer’s question about the orange bow that she was wearing on the side of her chest, and that arose with the #MeToo movement, she added that she did it because of everything that happened inside and outside the film industry and that she hoped that this It wasn’t a Hollywood fad. “It has already changed, the subject changes you. It is a revolution. We can’t see the changes directly right now. They will take time, but they are happening now. We are beginning to change the ways we speak and how we represent women”, he added.

Amber Heard was cast in the role of Mera in the movie Aquaman IMDB

On the other hand, she drew a parallel with the character that made her known worldwide, for placing herself as a model for boys and girls in these times. “We are both missing. [géneros] when we don’t represent women. East [color] orange represents the attention we call to eliminate violence against women. It is an action that the United Nations is leading, with whom I work and they are drawing attention to the serious problems that exist and that affect everyone. It doesn’t matter who you are, money, religion, color, or class. Violence against women affects us at all levels and we need more than anything to start and draw attention because if we don’t see who we are hurting, this problem continues,” he added.

At one point in the interview, the actress tried to explain the “little” importance that is given to this type of situation that concerns everyone equally. “And this will continue if attention is not drawn, if we do not see the victims”, she completed after apologizing for not finishing the sentence. “I want to say that violence against women is a problem that is silenced. That can be economic violence, physical in the houses. And that’s a problem without noise, and we don’t normally talk about this. That is why I want to make an appeal, because we are not attracting attention in this [aspecto] because It is a serious and global problem. he said before ending the interview.

The videos came to light in the middle of the trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp Capture

During the round of interviews, the actress also lent herself to speak with the Argentine journalist Javier Ponzone, where he said that he had worked on a particular shape of his body to meet Mera’s challenge. “There were five months where I trained 5 1/2 hours every day. I took classes in an art called bushido, [que se trata] to fight, because the movements are very fluid and I thought ‘he’s going to be very good for this vibe’. Obviously I live in the water, so I wanted to see how to fight under the sea, I trained for months and months. It was my first job and then I went to Australia to record. But the first four months I had to train and continue to do so, because of the scenarios, to fight and run, ”he described in the note that was broadcast on Dibox Argentina.

Amber Heard during an interview for an Argentine media

Next, he explained that during filming they did some maneuvers in which they used harnesses and other types of elements that had to be used for some scenes, but that are not reflected in the final work of the film. “It was very difficult physically”he warned.

After the question about the role he would give a heroine in one of his materials, he indicated that he would give her more time. “We need more opportunities as women, for different characters and roles on many levels. We are very bad, because we do not have representation of strong, independent women. I like this role that I have in this role,” she concluded.