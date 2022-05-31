Amber Heard will move to a mansion in the California desert after the sentence of the trial

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is seen for sentencing. Closing arguments were given on Thursday and now all that remains is for the jury to announce its verdict over the next few days. Now it is known that The 36-year-old actress, who has been sued by the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean, her ex-husband, for 50 million dollars will move to a million-dollar mansion located in the California desert. He will do it together with her daughter, Oonagh, to get away from the whole scene. As reported from Infobaea source close to Heard spoke with The Mirror on this move: “Amber loves spending time in the desert. It’s the only place where she can get away from it all. She’s really connected to the art community there.”

The mansion in question is located in the city of Joshua Tree, which is characterized by a rather hippie environment and its wildlife. It is an area far from the media and the networks that allow the actress of Aquaman to be able to get away from the death threats that he claims to receive constantly since the trial with Depp began. “People want to kill me and they tell me every day. People want to put my baby in the microwave“.







It all started as a result of an article from 2018, and will soon come to an end

Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife over an article Amber Heard published in The Washington Post in 2018 in which she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”. The two actors have presented all kinds of witnesses to defend their positions, perhaps being Kate Moss the most important for Depp when confirming that at no time did he push her down the stairs during the day. “For Mr. Depp this case has never been about money. It is about Mr. Depp’s reputation and getting him out of the prison he has lived in for the last six years,” it said. Benjamin Chew, Depp’s lawyer.

As we said, in the next few days we will have the resolution of the case, which has attracted special attention on social networks in the United States. So we know that Amber Heard will move to get away from the media and thus change the environment. Will Johnny Depp do the same?

