Amber Heard has the creepiest horror movie

There is a horror movie Amber Heard that has divided opinions, find out all about ‘The Ward’, the film of the creator of Halloween.

What is ‘The Ward’ about, a film starring Amber Heard?

This 2010 film is perhaps one of the 36-year-old actress’s forgotten films, since long before rising to fame as Princess Mera, the multifaceted actress ventured into the horror genre at the hands of the very same John Carpenter.

With no memory of her past, Amber Heard’s character has to find a way to survive in a psychiatric hospital. Courtesy

Perhaps you do not remember this film, which in Latin metrics was named ‘Trapped’ or ‘Locked up’, but it is probably one of the most controversial of the genre since you either love it or hate it, according to film specialists. The film, which was rated 33% (out of 100), by Rotten Tomatoes In general, it has received very bad reviews, but according to horror fans, it is a film that is well worth seeing (according to Google, 76% of users liked it).

This film created by the genius behind the halloween saga, tells the story of Kristen, a troubled young woman who finds herself imprisoned against her will in a remote ward of a psychiatric hospital where she is also beaten and drugged. Thus, although she is totally disoriented and confused, she tries to remember the reason why she was brought to the place, but the most suspicious thing is that neither she nor she remembers her own life.