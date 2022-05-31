Amazon drops Jennifer Aniston’s Levi’s denim shorts to €37

There’s nothing like denim shorts to kick off summer. A key garment that acts as a barrier between office looks and weekend looks. Few garments are so inappropriate in day-to-day outfits and so appropriate and ideal to wear in our casual proposals for the pool, field or a relaxing Saturday with friends.

yesi there are some jean shorts that we all have had, have or want to have They are the most famous in history, the ones who make the best great guy, the ones who always fit like a glove and who have worn women with a lot of style and who we admire a lot. You already know we’re talking about Levi’s classic denim shorts, which are the most sought after summer after summer.

These Levi’s denim shorts are just like the long jeans of the rest of the year, one of those fashion classics that never stop being top sellersbecause it must be recognized that they look great on all of them, with more or less curves, because they adapt very much to the female figure and They are ideal to combine with basic and less basic.

We have seen Jennifer Aniston, Cindy Crawford, Beyoncé and to many more women who inspire us, and now Amazon sells them for €37.64 and they are going to become the key garment of your summer, with t-shirts, with bodys, with shirts, with any garment that counteracts its casual and informal side.

Of course these Levi’s denim shorts from Amazon go with flat sandals, flip flops, espadrilles and sneakers. It is the best time to have the most classic and coveted piece of the coolest summers.

Jennifer Aniston

Getty Images

Beyonce

Cindy Crawford

